AD Mortgage Survey Finds Growing Demand for Non-QM Lending Among Brokers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AD Mortgage, a leading wholesale lender in the United States, today released findings from its latest broker survey, Non-QM Fuels Mortgage Industry in 2026 revealing strong momentum for Non-QM lending across the mortgage industry.

According to the survey, 74.5% of brokers report growing Non-QM volume in their business today, while 88.4% expect volume to increase further in the near future, highlighting continued confidence in the sector's growth.

The survey also found that investor and DSCR loans are the leading reason brokers recommend Non-QM financing (36.1%), followed closely by borrowers who do not meet agency lending requirements (35.6%). When asked to define Non-QM in a single phrase, brokers most frequently selected "Flexibility beyond guidelines" (36.0%).

“As the Non-QM market continues to expand, technology will play a critical role in helping lenders and brokers deliver a faster, more efficient experience,” said CEO of AD Mortgage Max Slyusarchuk. “The opportunity isn't simply growth. It's creating a lending process that matches the flexibility of the products themselves.”

While brokers remain highly optimistic about Non-QM's future, the survey also identified an opportunity for continued innovation. Respondents rated the technology-driven nature of the Non-QM process at 6.4 out of 10, compared to 7.2 out of 10 for the broader mortgage industry.

Key highlights include:

74.5% of brokers report growing Non-QM volume today

of brokers report growing Non-QM volume today 88.4% expect Non-QM volume to increase further

expect Non-QM volume to increase further Investor and DSCR loans are the top reason brokers recommend Non-QM (36.1%)

Loans outside agency guidelines ranked second (35.6%)

outside agency guidelines ranked second (35.6%) "Flexibility beyond guidelines" was the most selected definition of Non-QM (36.0%)

Brokers rated Non-QM technology at 6.4/10 versus 7.2/10 for the broader mortgage industry



The findings underscore the growing role of Non-QM lending in today's mortgage market and the importance of providing brokers with flexible products, competitive pricing, and technology-driven solutions that help more borrowers qualify for financing.

For more information, please visit: www.admortgage.com.

About AD Mortgage

As a premier direct mortgage lender, AD Mortgage offers a full spectrum of Conventional, Government, and Non-QM loan products with 24-hour turnaround times and some of the most competitive rates in the industry. In addition to their AD Power Jumbo loan product, AD Mortgage offers programs for Prime borrowers, Foreign National borrowers, as well as borrowers with imperfect credit histories. Programs with no income verification are also offered for investment property loans.



The company offers free concierge services, bank statement reviews, marketing tools and resources, and more to support the brokers they serve. In 2025, AD Mortgage received several prestigious industry awards, including HousingWire Vanguard Award, PROGRESS in Lending’s Lending Luminary Award, National Mortgage Professional’s Legend of Lending Award, HousingWire Industry Titan Award. This year, the company was also featured in CBS, Bloomberg, and Inc., underscoring its growing influence and leadership in the mortgage industry.



AD Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID #958660. 899 W Cypress Creek Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. For important disclosures and state licensing information:

https://admortgage.com/important-disclosures/

Contact Information:

Andy Restrepo

AD Mortgage, LLC

(645) 240-2300

Andy.Restrepo@admortgage.com