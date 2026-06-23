USO and ACP Announce Strategic Partnership Supporting Financial Wellness and Career Readiness for Military Families

Arlington, VA, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The USO and ACP today announced a strategic partnership designed to strengthen financial wellness, career readiness, and long-term economic opportunity for transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses as they navigate career transitions and professional growth.

The partnership comes as the USO evolves its transition support to focus more on financial wellness and career development as critical components of military family readiness and resilience. The USO is implementing a hybrid support model that combines digital resources, targeted in-person support, and strategic referrals to best-in-class partner organizations with specialized expertise in transition and veteran services.

Through this strategic approach, the USO will continue serving as a trusted connection point for military families while leveraging partnerships with organizations like ACP to provide specialized mentorship, career coaching, and workforce development support for service members and military spouses at critical transition points, whether that means a promotion, relocation, or preparing for life after military service.

“Financial wellness is deeply connected to long-term transition success, family stability, and overall well-being,” said Mike Linnington, USO’s CEO. “As the USO sharpens its strategic focus in this area, partnerships with organizations like ACP allow us to connect military families with industry-leading mentorship and career readiness support that complements and strengthens the broader services we provide.”

The USO focus will be on partnerships that expand access to financial literacy tools, career development resources, employment readiness platforms, mentorship opportunities, and personalized support pathways designed to help military families navigate important junctures throughout and beyond their military service.

As part of the partnership, ACP will continue providing its nationally recognized mentorship and career coaching services to service members at a transition point, post-9/11 veterans, and active-duty military spouses through one-on-one relationships with professionals nationwide.

The organizations will work collaboratively to increase awareness of career readiness resources, improve referral pathways, and better support military-connected individuals navigating employment, underemployment, and economic mobility challenges.

“ACP is honored to partner with the USO in support of transitioning service members and military spouses,” said Sid Goodfriend, Founder and Chairman, ACP. “This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to ensuring members of the military community have access to the mentorship, professional networks, and career readiness tools needed to thrive beyond military service.”

The partnership reflects both organizations’ commitment to strengthening long-term outcomes for military-connected families by combining the USO’s trusted global presence and community reach with ACP’s expertise in mentorship and workforce development.

About the USO

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 260+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About ACP

American Corporate Partners (ACP) is a platinum-rated, national nonprofit dedicated to helping transitioning service members, veterans, and active-duty spouses build meaningful, long-term civilian careers. Through one-on-one mentoring, networking, and tailored career guidance, ACP connects participants with experienced professionals who volunteer their time to offer personalized support. With over 1 million service members expected to transition from the military in the next five years, ACP addresses the critical issue of underemployment by empowering the military community to pursue fulfilling and sustainable employment opportunities. For more information about ACP, visit acp-usa.org.