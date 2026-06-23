Carbon Farming Market to Reach $1.47 Billion by 2030, Driven by Corporate ESG Commitments

Boston, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carbon farming market is projected to grow from $528.3 million in 2025 to $1.47 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%, according to BCC Research's new report Global Carbon Farming Market. This rapid expansion reflects accelerating corporate demand for verified carbon removal credits and strengthening government policy frameworks supporting regenerative agriculture practices.

Key Findings

• Market Growth: The carbon farming sector will expand at 22.7% CAGR through 2030, driven primarily by corporate ESG commitments and increasing enterprise spending on carbon-reduction and offset projects

• Regional Leadership: North America dominates with 47.2% market share, benefiting from established carbon credit infrastructure and aggressive corporate sustainability mandates

• Corporate Demand: Major technology and energy companies including Microsoft, Google, and Shell are driving demand for high-quality carbon removal credits to meet net-zero commitments

• Policy Support: Government frameworks such as the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and Carbon Farming Certification Regulation (CRCF) are creating structured incentives for farmer participation

• Technology Integration: Advanced monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) services leveraging LiDAR, AI, machine learning, and flux-tower technologies are improving carbon credit credibility

• Competitive Landscape: Key market participants include Indigo Ag, Inc., Cargill Inc., Soil Capital, Boomitra, Mombak, Varaha ClimateAg, Continuum AG, Terramera Inc., AgriWebb, and LI-COR Inc.

Market Drivers

Corporate sustainability mandates are creating unprecedented demand for verified carbon credits, with technology giants and energy companies committing billions toward carbon removal initiatives. This corporate spending surge coincides with nation-wise net-zero emission targets that are catalyzing growth in carbon management software and verification systems. Government policy support through agricultural frameworks and certification regulations provides the regulatory foundation necessary for market scaling.

The convergence of these demand drivers with technological advances in measurement and verification is addressing historical credibility concerns that have hindered market growth. Enhanced MRV capabilities using satellite monitoring, AI-powered analytics, and advanced soil carbon measurement technologies are improving the permanence and verifiability of carbon credits.

Investment Considerations

The carbon farming market presents significant upside potential for investors, particularly in companies developing advanced MRV technologies and integrated carbon credit platforms. However, investors should carefully evaluate regulatory risks and technology readiness, as the market faces ongoing challenges related to carbon credit integrity and greenwashing concerns that led to the cancellation of $3 billion in USDA funding for regenerative agriculture programs. Companies with proven MRV capabilities and established corporate customer relationships, such as Indigo Ag and Cargill, appear best positioned to capitalize on growing demand while navigating regulatory uncertainties.

About the Report

Global Carbon Farming Market provides comprehensive market sizing, regional segmentation, competitive intelligence, and five-year forecasts through 2030, analyzing key growth drivers, emerging technologies, and strategic opportunities across the carbon farming value chain.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.