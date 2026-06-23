Town of Clarkdale and Fann Contracting Receive Award of Excellence in Job Order Contracting From Gordian

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, is excited to announce the Town of Clarkdale and Fann Contracting as the recipients of the 2025 Harry H. Mellon Award of Excellence in Job Order Contracting (JOC) for their $2.75 million project to rebuild Selna Mongini S.T.E.A.M. Park. A panel of industry experts selected the project for its exemplary use of JOC best practices, strong collaboration and positive impact on the community.

The Town of Clarkdale partnered with Fann Contracting to deliver Selna Mongini S.T.E.A.M. Park as a destination that blends recreation with education and civic engagement. S.T.E.A.M. stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math, and throughout the park, visitors will find learning zones that infuse education with outdoor fun. Designed to foster curiosity, connection and sustainability, the park reflects the Town’s commitment to creating inclusive, forward-looking community spaces.

JOC is an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) construction delivery method that allows multiple projects to be completed through a single, competitively awarded contract. By accessing Gordian’s cooperative JOC through Yavapai County Community College District Contract #YC24-359, the Town of Clarkdale worked closely with Fann Contracting, refining priorities and responding efficiently as the project advanced. The team maximized available grant funding and incorporated high-value enhancements without increasing overall cost. The result is a landmark community space that demonstrates how collaboration, flexibility and fiscal responsibility can drive innovation, community engagement and exceptional public value.

“This project captures the real power of Job Order Contracting: speed, flexibility and collaboration, working together to serve the public,” said Arul Elumalai, President of Gordian. “The Town of Clarkdale and Fann Contracting turned a shared community vision into a dynamic S.T.E.A.M. park that invites learning and connection while making smart use of taxpayer dollars. It’s exactly the kind of outcome Gordian’s JOC Awards was created to recognize.”

Read more about the Town of Clarkdale’s award-winning project here.

Members of the public and press are invited to join the presentation of the Harry H. Mellon Award of Excellence in Job Order Contracting on Tuesday, June 30. The ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. MST, with photos to follow, and will be held at the project site: Selna Mongini S.T.E.A.M. Park, 712 2nd N St, Clarkdale, AZ 86324, under the pavilion.

To learn more about the award program, all of the award recipients and their transformative JOC projects, please visit Job Order Contracting Awards.

About the Awards

Gordian’s Job Order Contracting Awards is an annual award program recognizing innovative uses of Job Order Contracting (JOC). Submissions are judged on their adherence to JOC best practices, innovation, complexity, special circumstances, community impact and overall time and cost savings. The Job Order Contracting Awards recognize projects completed the previous year, and nominations are submitted by agency owners, contractors or Gordian Account Managers.​ The program’s highest honor, The Harry H. Mellon Award of Excellence in Job Order Contracting, is named for Harry H. Mellon, the creator of JOC and founder of Gordian.