Days Inn Returns for an Encore as the Official Hotel Partner of Country Thunder in Canada

Toronto, ON, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Days Inns - Canada has announced its return as the Official Hotel Partner of Country Thunder Alberta (June 26-28, 2026) and Country Thunder Saskatchewan (July 9–12, 2026). Following a successful debut partnership in 2025, the 2026 program continues the collaboration, bringing Days Inn back to the heart of Canada's premier country music festival experience.

"We had an incredible time at Country Thunder in 2025, and we're excited to be back," said Ally Wesson, Vice President of Marketing, Days Inns - Canada. "Country music fans know how to travel, celebrate, and create unforgettable memories. Days Inn is here to enhance that experience—offering comfort, convenience, and great value every step of the way."

Bigger, Bolder On-Site Presence in 2026

Days Inns - Canada will once again deliver strong brand visibility across both festival sites, including main stage screen placements and high-traffic branding locations.

Days Inn will elevate its on-site presence with an expanded activation space brought to life by T1 Agency, a full-stack sponsorship and experiential marketing agency focused on creating connected, culturally relevant brand experiences. Festivalgoers can look forward to immersive experiences, photo-worthy moments, and shareable surprises at the specially designed Days Inn activation area.

Extending the Experience Beyond the Festival Grounds

The partnership will extend beyond the festival sites through digital campaigns, social media and promotional contests designed to keep fans engaged throughout the summer festival season. Whether fans are planning their road trip or looking for a place to unwind after the show, Days Inn is woven into the full Country Thunder experience.

"Country Thunder is a road trip destination for tens of thousands of fans, and Days Inn is a natural fit for that journey," said Gerry Krochak, Director of Corporate Partnerships at Country Thunder. "We're excited to have them back in 2026 as we continue building an experience that extends from the highway all the way to the festival grounds."

Days Inn offers the reliable, affordable comfort that makes every journey brighter. Locations in Canada offer free Wi-Fi, either an on-site restaurant or a free breakfast, and a pool at many locations. Plus, earn valuable Wyndham Rewards points while you travel, then redeem for stays at thousands of Wyndham hotels, vacation club resorts & vacation rentals worldwide. For more information, visit daysinn.ca.

About Days Inns - Canada

Part of Realstar Hospitality, Days Inns Canada is one of the country's leading hotel chains with over 105 independently owned and operated properties and over 8,515 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with over 1,600 properties across 23 countries. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest hotel franchising company by number of properties, with approximately 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns Canada, to make an online hotel reservation, to become a Wyndham Rewards member or to learn more about the elevated health and safety protocols with the Count on Us program, visit daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, follow us on X, and follow us on Instagram.



About Country Thunder

Attracting nearly 625,000+ fans to its six multi-day events, Country Thunder Music Festivals boast unparalleled reach with a diverse demographic profile spanning the USA and Canada. Featuring top-tier Country artists, Country Thunder Festivals draw diverse crowds, fostering a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates the essence of Country music. The Country Thunder Music Festivals organization has a 21-year history which boasts five other major multi-day events in North America, including Wisconsin, Florida, Saskatchewan, and Alberta.

About T1 Agency

T1 is a full-stack sponsorship and experiences agency focused on creating impactful partnerships and community-driven activations. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Toronto, the agency specializes in sponsorship strategy and consulting, partnership negotiations, experiential marketing, and digital amplification to connect brands with individuals across sports, gaming, and non-profit sectors. T1 also propels the sponsorship industry forward through proprietary platforms including SponsorshipX and the Canadian Sponsorship Landscape Study (CSLS). For more information, visit The T1 Agency.

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