conveyance.ae Unveils Revolutionary Digital Property Transfer Platform

Dubai, DUBAI, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Property transfers in Dubai have long carried more friction than they should: fragmented communication, repeated document requests, and unclear responsibility between the parties. While much of the market has moved online, the conveyancing process behind each transfer has remained largely manual and one-sided. conveyance.ae is changing that, launching the region’s first bilateral digital conveyancing platform.

The newly unveiled conveyance.ae platform introduces a fixed-fee digital coordination service for Dubai property transfers, designed to help buyers, sellers, and brokers manage steps with better clarity.

The new system allows both buyers and sellers — along with their brokers — to upload documents directly into a structured digital workspace, replacing fragmented email chains and repeated document requests with a single, auditable handoff. It is the first platform in the region to bring every party to a transfer into one structured environment, rather than routing documents through a single intermediary.

Property transfers in Dubai are often delayed by unclear responsibility between parties, missing paperwork, and back-and-forth that stalls completion. With conveyance.ae, the buyer, the seller, and their brokers upload all required documents — including identification, title deeds, contracts, and supporting paperwork — directly on the platform. This creates a single source of truth and a smooth, auditable handoff from instruction through to title deed issuance.

“The industry has done an excellent job digitising property search and brokerage services. The transfer process itself has received less attention. Many buyers assume somebody is independently overseeing the transaction on their behalf, when in reality coordination is often within the sales chain,” said Gigi Mikhnevich, Chief Operating Officer of Cendale Documents Clearing Services, which operates conveyance.ae. “Depriving customers of a dedicated, neutral layer focused solely on transparency and execution cannot remain the norm in a growingly sophisticated property market, particularly while many are obliged to pay for an often opaque, broker-led, service.”

The platform combines self-service document upload with professional coordination and clear procedural checklists, all on a fixed-fee basis with full price transparency. It is designed to reduce the most common causes of delays and failed completions — a priority for buyers, sellers and brokers who increasingly expect faster, more transparent, digital-first service.

The launch reflects a broader shift in how property is bought and sold across the UAE, where PropTech has moved from experiment to infrastructure. The Dubai Land Department has placed digital transformation at the centre of its strategy, including a dedicated PropTech Hub to grow the sector, and industry researchers expect the UAE’s PropTech market to more than double in value by the end of the decade. conveyance.ae sits within the fast-growing transaction-management segment of that market, applying the same digital-first approach to the document handoff at the core of every property transfer.

The platform is now live at www.conveyance.ae.

conveyance.ae is a procedural, fixed-fee conveyancing coordination service focused on Dubai property transfers. Operated by Cendale Documents Clearing Services FZCO (Trade Licence No. 78065), the platform helps buyers and sellers navigate the full transfer process — from document preparation through to title deed issuance — with clarity, compliance, and efficiency. It is an independent service and is not affiliated with the Dubai Land Department or any government authority.

Conveyance.ae logo, representing an independent Dubai property transfer platform built around neutral oversight and buyer-led conveyancing support.

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