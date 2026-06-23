WidePoint Named a Prime Contract Awardee on the $60 Billion NASA SEWP VI Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), a leading provider of Secure Mobile Management Solutions, today announced it has been named a prime contract awardee on the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) VI contract. SEWP VI is a multiple award, government-wide acquisition contract (GWAC) with a five-year base period and five one-year option periods with a total procurement ceiling of $60 billion. Task orders may extend up to an additional five years beyond the contract’s ten-year ordering period, creating a potential period of performance of up to 15 years. SEWP VI expands WidePoint’s ability to deliver integrated IT, cybersecurity, cloud, managed services, mobile device management, and lifecycle support across the federal government.

“This SEWP VI prime contract vehicle represents a transformational growth platform for WidePoint,” said Jin Kang, CEO of WidePoint. “SEWP VI is a comprehensive contract vehicle that enables WidePoint to more easily connect federal customers with our full portfolio of solutions, accelerate procurement timelines, and scale mission-critical support where agencies need it most.”

As an established government partner that already holds multiple prime contract vehicles, WidePoint is strategically positioned to maximize the SEWP VI opportunity. The Company’s existing contracts, proven delivery history, and integrated technology platform allows WidePoint to rapidly respond to agency requirements, bundle services, and streamline procurement and IT lifecycle management for government customers.

“SEWP VI gives WidePoint unprecedented access to agency buyers across civil, defense, and intelligence communities,” said Jason Holloway, CRO of WidePoint. “This new opportunity complements our other contract vehicles and reinforces why agencies continue to plug into WidePoint’s platform: we bring broad capabilities, deep compliance experience, and the program management discipline needed to deliver outcomes at scale.”

While WidePoint was named one of multiple prime contract awardees under SEWP VI, the Company believes they are among a small group of providers positioned to support a large portion of the available solutions categories. Core solutions offered via SEWP VI (condensed) include:

Enterprise IT Services: Cloud (SaaS/PaaS/IaaS) and migration services, enterprise software, and advanced cybersecurity and compliance solutions.

Cloud (SaaS/PaaS/IaaS) and migration services, enterprise software, and advanced cybersecurity and compliance solutions. Mission & Lifecycle Services: Systems integration, AI and technical consulting, CAD/engineering support, plus installation, maintenance, warranties, training, and field engineering.

Systems integration, AI and technical consulting, CAD/engineering support, plus installation, maintenance, warranties, training, and field engineering. IT & AV Products: Enterprise hardware, networking and storage, enterprise telephony, AV/conferencing systems, and specialized ISR, robotics, and IoT devices for national security use cases.





Why this matters:

Faster access to a broad federal buyer base through a high-ceiling, trusted NASA vehicle.

Ability to package WidePoint’s hardware, software, security, and lifecycle services into integrated offerings that reduce program risk and accelerate mission outcomes.

Reinforces WidePoint’s position as a go-to federal partner, building on a portfolio of prime vehicles that simplify procurement and encourage agencies to plug into WidePoint’s platform.





This SEWP VI contract underscores WidePoint’s continued focus on expanding federal market reach and delivering integrated solutions that meet evolving government needs.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit https://www.widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

WYY@gateway-grp.com