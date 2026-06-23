Syncfusion's BoldDesk Shortlisted in Five Categories at The 2026 SaaS Awards

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion®, Inc. , the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced that BoldDesk , its customer support and help desk software, has been shortlisted in five categories at The 2026 SaaS Awards—Best SaaS Product for Small Business/SMEs, Best AI-Powered SaaS Solution, Highest Customer Satisfaction with a SaaS Product, Best SaaS Product for Business Productivity, and Best SaaS Product for Workflow Automation.

“BoldDesk was built from the ground up on customer feedback—what’s working, what’s missing, and what’s still too complicated,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “Being shortlisted in five categories tells us that customers are getting real value out of BoldDesk in a lot of different ways, which was always our goal.”

BoldDesk is Syncfusion’s customer support platform, built to bring email, live chat, social media, and messaging support channels into a single, unified workspace. The platform combines workflow automation, AI-powered assistance, and self-service tools with transparent, all-inclusive pricing. This gives growing support teams enterprise-level capability with less complexity and at a lower cost.

“We’re very excited to confirm the shortlist for The 2026 SaaS Awards,” said James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards. “As always, we’ve been thoroughly impressed by this year’s nominees, who year-on-year seem to raise the bar in exceptional SaaS products. Technology buyers are becoming more discerning as budgets are tightened and expectations heightened. Being able to blend ingenuity with demonstrable results is a must to stand out in today’s market, and Syncfusion’s BoldDesk has done just that. Landing a shortlist spot is an excellent achievement. We wish them, and their fellow shortlistees, luck as we head into the next round of judging.”

The program will now begin its second round of judging, narrowing the shortlist to a selection of finalists in each category. SaaS Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, with final winners revealed in August.

To view the full shortlist, visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/2026-shortlist .

To learn more about the Syncfusion ecosystem of products, visit https://www.syncfusion.com/pages/syncfusion-ecosystem.



About Syncfusion®, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, NC, Syncfusion, Inc. delivers an award-winning ecosystem of developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support organizations of all sizes, with users ranging from individual developers and startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,700 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the US, India, and Kenya, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

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