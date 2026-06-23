TogetherTuesday: Arizona Nonprofit Surpasses $6 Million for Childhood Blindness Research

GILBERT, Ariz., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Race Against Blindness, the Arizona-based nonprofit founded by Gilbert parents Steve and Kristina Johnston after their son Luke was diagnosed with a rare disease causing blindness, announced today on TogetherTuesday that the organization has now granted more than $6.1 million toward childhood blindness research and clinical trials since launching in 2023.

The milestone is announced during TogetherTuesday, a GivingTuesday initiative celebrating the power of collaboration, generosity, and community partnerships to create meaningful impact.

A Race Against Blindness has emerged as a prominent nonprofit organization supporting inherited retinal disease research through innovative fundraising campaigns, social media storytelling, and strategic partnerships to fund promising research focused on Bardet-Biedl Syndrome (BBS) and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP).

“We’ve learned that saving children’s vision takes all of us working together,” said Steve Johnston, co-founder of A Race Against Blindness. “Our $6.1 million to research grants is the result of incredible partnerships with businesses, nonprofits, researchers, and everyday supporters who believe these children deserve hope. Together, we are funding research that once felt impossible.”

A Race Against Blindness has built major collaborative relationships across both the nonprofit and business communities, including:

Growing partnership with Foundation Fighting Blindness, including a special luxury vehicle fundraising campaign benefiting their vision research

Continued strategic partnership with Right Toyota in Scottsdale, supporting national Toyota vehicle sweepstakes

New strategic partnership with San Tan Ford in Gilbert for an America 250 sweepstakes

Membership in AZ Impact for Good and participation in Arizona Gives with Arizona’s nonprofit and philanthropic community

Participation in the annual Bardet-Biedl Syndrome Foundation conference



On TogetherTuesday, A Race Against Blindness is proving that when communities, businesses, and nonprofits come together, extraordinary breakthroughs happen.

About A Race Against Blindness

A Race Against Blindness is a rapidly growing national nonprofit that raises awareness and funding for childhood blindness research.

This family-driven charity has gained national visibility through its highly engaged digital community, which now includes over 500,000 followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

The charity is also honored to maintain more than 5,200 independent Trustpilot reviews with an “excellent” 4.9-star rating, reflecting the trust and enthusiasm of its growing community of supporters. They are honored to have earned the prestigious Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition for nonprofit accountability and transparency.

A Race Against Blindness plans to continue expanding partnerships with researchers, nonprofits, businesses, and supporters nationwide as it works toward its mission of funding treatments and cures for inherited retinal diseases.

To learn more about A Race Against Blindness, visit: www.araceagainstblindness.org.

Media Contact:

Dr. Steve Johnston

Co-Founder

A Race Against Blindness

Steve@ARaceAgainstBlindness.org