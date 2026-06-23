Thousands of Nurse Practitioners Gather in Las Vegas to Address the Future of Health Care and Patient Access

Las Vegas, NV, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 5,000 nurse practitioners (NPs) from across the nation are gathering this week in Las Vegas for the 2026 American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) National Conference, the largest conference for NPs in the world. The event comes at a critical time as health care providers work to meet growing patient demand, address workforce shortages and improve access to care in communities nationwide.

Today, more than 461,000 licensed NPs provide high-quality, patient-centered care in communities across America. NPs diagnose and treat illnesses, prescribe medications, order and interpret diagnostic tests and help patients manage both acute and chronic conditions. They practice in primary care, specialty care, hospitals, emergency departments, rural clinics and countless other health care settings. For the third consecutive year, the NP profession was ranked the No. 1 Job in America by U.S. News & World Report, while also earning the top spot for Best Health Care Job and Best STEM Job.

“Every day, millions of patients choose nurse practitioners for their health care,” said AANP President Valerie Fuller, PhD, DNP. “This conference brings together some of the nation’s leading clinicians, educators, researchers and health policy experts to discuss how we can continue improving patient care, increase access and strengthen the health care workforce for the future.”

The five-day conference will feature more than 330 educational sessions, workshops and presentations focused on emerging clinical advances, artificial intelligence, chronic disease management, preventive care, mental health, cardiovascular health and other issues affecting patients and communities nationwide.

The conference will also include discussions on health care policy, workforce development and strategies to ensure patients have timely access to high-quality care as demand for health services continues to grow.

“Patients deserve access to high-quality care close to home,” Fuller said. “Nurse practitioners are helping meet that need every day in urban, suburban and rural communities across the country. By investing in education, innovation and collaboration, we can continue building a stronger health care system for the patients and families we serve.”

The 2026 AANP National Conference takes place June 23–27 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, and includes continuing education, hands-on workshops, keynote presentations, research poster sessions and networking opportunities for NPs representing every specialty and practice setting.