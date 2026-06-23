BramCal Celebrates 20 Years of Manufacturing Excellence in Barrie

Barrie, ON, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last weekend was a memorable one in Barrie, ON as IKO celebrated the 20th anniversary of BramCal Production Inc., bringing together employees, retirees, families, community leaders and government representatives to recognize two decades of manufacturing excellence and community impact. The Bramcal facility plays a vital role in IKO’s vertical integration manufacturing processes.

In attendance were John Brassard, Member of Parliament for Barrie South–Innisfil, and David Litvak from the office of MPP Andrea Khanjin, who joined IKO leadership, plant employees and their families for the celebrations. The event featured plant tours where the guests experienced firsthand how IKO's specialized packaging wrappers are manufactured and learned about the advanced processes and equipment that support roofing production facilities across Canada and the United States.

"Today is more than just a celebration — it's a milestone," said Kevin Beaudry, Plant Manager, BramCal Production Inc. "It represents 20 years of commitment, growth and shared success. Every person who has contributed to this facility has helped build something we're incredibly proud of today. This anniversary is about recognizing those contributions and celebrating the people behind our success."

“I was proud to attend the 20th anniversary celebration of this outstanding local business. Achieving this milestone while continuing to grow and expand is a strong indicator of an effective leadership team and a strong, dedicated team of employees. BramCal is like a family. It showed when I was there, and I am glad to know they have the confidence to invest and commit to Barrie for the long term, especially for the families who work there. I wish them many more years of continued growth and success”, said John Brassard, Member of Parliament for Barrie South–Innisfil.

"Milestones like this remind us that our success has always been built by our people," said David Koschitzky, Chief Executive Officer, IKO North America. "We are incredibly proud of what this facility has accomplished over the past 20 years and grateful to the employees, past and present, whose dedication and hard work have made it possible. Through the efforts of the BramCal team, we produce the packaging that helps make our products instantly recognizable around the world. BramCal's craftsmanship can be seen across North America and around the globe, reaching markets as far as the foot of the Great Wall of China."

Employees past and present reconnected while families celebrated alongside them, highlighting the close-knit culture that has become a hallmark of the Barrie operation. A special highlight of the celebration was the presentation of commemorative "Straight Outta Barrie" t-shirts to the guests. Inspired by the facility's role in producing wrappers for IKO roofing products, the shirts featured some of the operation's original team members — an homage to the "OG wrappers" who helped establish and grow the site from its earliest days.

Since opening in 2006, the BramCal facility has become an important part of IKO's North American manufacturing network, producing packaging solutions for roofing products distributed across the continent. The facility continues to invest in modern manufacturing technology, including expanded production capabilities that support growing demand across IKO's operations.

About IKO

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.

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