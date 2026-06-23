Malibu Boats, Inc. Executive Rachael Green Named a 2026 Women Making Waves Honoree

LOUDON, Tenn., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBUU), a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats and marine services, today announced that Rachael Green, General Manager for the Malibu and Axis brands, has been named a recipient of Boating Industry magazine's 2026 Women Making Waves award.

The Women Making Waves program recognizes women across the recreational boating industry who have made significant contributions to their organizations and the industry through leadership, innovation, mentorship, and business impact.

Green joined Malibu Boats in 2012 as an electrical engineer and has since advanced through a series of leadership roles spanning engineering, product development, and operations. Today, she serves as General Manager for the Malibu and Axis brands, where she leads overall brand performance, helping drive innovation and execution across the business.

"Rachael's recognition reflects the leadership, expertise and commitment she brings to Malibu Boats every day," said Steve Menneto, CEO of Malibu Boats, Inc. "Over the course of her career at Malibu, she has played an important role in making Malibu/Axis an industry leader by advancing innovation, strengthening operational excellence and helping our teams deliver exceptional products and experiences for our customers. We are proud to see her contributions recognized and congratulate her on this well-deserved honor."

Malibu Boats, Inc. continues to focus on innovation, quality craftsmanship, and customer-centric design across its portfolio of brands, serving a broad range of recreational boating customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.malibuboatsinc.com .

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is among the market leaders in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, among the market leaders in the 20’ - 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, among the market leaders in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands, and among the market leaders in the premium adventure dayboat market with its Saxdor brand. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com , www.axiswake.com , www.cobaltboats.com , www.pursuitboats.com , www.maverickboatgroup.com , or www.saxdoryachts.com

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