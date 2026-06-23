Biocodex Microbiota Foundation invites Canadian academics and scientists to apply for €35,000 ($55,000 CAD based on current exchange rate) research grant to advance microbiota research in human health & disease

MONTREAL, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation, an organization founded by Biocodex and dedicated to supporting scientific projects that explore the microbiome, is inviting grant applications from researchers affiliated with Canadian institutions.

The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation is pleased to announce its annual call for projects: the 2026 Canadian National Research Grant. Through this initiative, the Foundation aims to promote research on the microbiota and its complex interactions with human health and disease. In keeping with this commitment, the Foundation is inviting applications for non-profit research projects and will support selected projects that demonstrate outstanding potential and innovation.

About the national research grant

The 2026 National Research Grant will award €35,000 ($55,000 CAD approx) to a researcher affiliated with a Canadian university or research institution for a project lasting one to two years that is focused on the role of the microbiota in human health and disease.

Application details

Researchers interested in applying are invited to submit their applications by October 30th, 2026.

The independent scientific committee overseeing the selection process will announce their decision by November 30th, 2026. More information about eligibility requirements and the application process can be found on the official Biocodex Microbiota Foundation website: National Research Grant - Call for Projects Canada

2025 Grant Winner – Dr Xiaopeng Bai

As the Foundation launches its 2026 call for projects, it also recognizes Dr. Xiaopeng Bai, recipient of the 2025 Canadian National Research Grant.

Dr. Bai from McMaster University was selected for his innovative research on the stress–microbiota–stem cell axis in intestinal epithelial dysfunction and therapeutic restoration. His work investigates how chronic psychological stress reshapes the gut microbiota and weakens the intestinal barrier, creating a vicious cycle that may contribute to conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome and functional dyspepsia.

This year's submissions were exceptional, and Dr. Bai’s project stood out for its potential to further our understanding of key mechanisms linking stress, the microbiota, and intestinal barrier integrity.

About Biocodex

Founded in France in 1953, Biocodex is a multinational company based on the highest scientific and manufacturing standards. Biocodex currently holds 17 subsidiaries (including Biocodex Canada Inc. based in Montréal, Quebec) and multiple long-term partnerships spanning more than 115 countries. With over 70 years of successful international operations, the mission of Biocodex is to remain a worldwide leader in expertise within the microbiota realm.

www.biocodex.ca/en/

With more than 70 years of international experience, Biocodex continues to build on its expertise in the field of the microbiota.

About Biocodex Microbiota Foundation

The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation is a non-profit, general interest organization that supports research on the microbiota and its interaction with various pathologies. Both foundational and applied research grants are awarded. Projects investigating the implication of microbiota in human health are selected annually by committees of independent international scientists.

For more information: www.biocodexmicrobiotafoundation.com

Contact: grant.microbiota@biocodex.ca

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e496630b-e44d-4082-85dc-537546edc8f8