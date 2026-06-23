Clever Care Health Plan Adds Veteran Medical, Economics, and Population Health Experts to Leadership Team After Reaching 51,000 Members

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Care Health Plan , a culturally sensitive and competent Medicare Advantage plan, has announced three strategic appointments: Dr. Magda Lenartowicz has joined as the Chief Medical and Innovation Officer, Allen Yang has joined as the Senior Vice President of Health Care Economics, and Halima McRoy has joined as the Vice President of Population Health Management. The strategic hires mark a pivotal time at Clever Care as the company grows its 51,000 member footprint in Southern California and expands access to Western medicine and Eastern traditions to help members live their healthiest, most fulfilling lives.

“At Clever Care, we know that the key to building a successful, sustainable company starts with having a high-performing team that is deeply committed to providing access to the best possible care for the members that we serve,” said Karen Walker Johnson, CEO of Clever Care. “By bringing these three exceptional leaders onboard right after we hit 51,000 members, we are building a best-in-class team and I look forward to the tremendous impact I know they’ll have at Clever Care.”

Dr. Magda Lenartowicz has joined Clever Care as the new Chief Medical and Innovation Officer, where she brings a unique combination of clinical expertise, operational leadership, and health care transformation experience. As a physician executive, board-certified internist, and geriatric medicine specialist, Dr. Lenartowicz holds more than two decades of experience advancing innovative, value-based care models for complex and high-risk populations. She has dedicated her career to creating value in health care by integrating technologies that improve patient care and she has a passion for delivering compassionate, whole-person care.

“I look forward to uniting great clinical care, ethical technology, and a genuine commitment to honoring the cultures, languages, and traditions of the members that Clever Care serves as I step into this new role,” said Dr. Magda Lenartowicz, the new Chief Medical and Innovation Officer. “I admire the compassion and warmth that the Clever Care team delivers to its members, and I look forward to helping the company provide access to culturally attuned health care that empowers members to take an active role in achieving better health.”

Allen Yang has joined Clever Care as the new Senior Vice President of Health Care Economics, where his extensive experience in Medicare Advantage, health care finance, and analytics will be instrumental in supporting the company’s continued growth. Allen brings more than 25 years of experience in health care finance and has a proven track record of driving financial performance, operational excellence, and strategic growth. Throughout his career, he has held various leadership roles at health plans including CareMore Health, Mosaic Health, Elevance Health, and Centene Corporation.

“I plan to bring my deep knowledge of health care economics to Clever Care so that the company can sustain its strong reputation of being a trustworthy, reliable health plan partner for providers, brokers, and patients alike,” said Allen Yang, the new Senior Vice President of Health Care Economics. "I admire Clever Care’s financial discipline and deep sense of responsibility it brings to provide care to members in Southern California, and I look forward to being part of the path forward.”

Halima B McRoy, RN, BSN, MBA has joined Clever Care as the new Vice President of Population Health Management, where she will lead population health strategy with a focus on advancing health equity, improving quality performance, and driving sustainable growth. Halima brings over 25 years of experience driving clinical integration and population health outcomes, and her leadership has resulted in measurable improvements in member outcomes, experience, and overall plan performance. In previous roles, she has led high-impact operational transformation, elevating Medicare performance to 4.5 star ratings and spearheading the development of innovative operational frameworks and care models designed to serve complex populations.

“Putting cultural needs and traditions at the heart of health care is something that I believe in deeply, and I look forward to collaborating with peers across the industry to advance innovative and equitable solutions to best serve our communities,” said Halima B McRoy, the new Vice President of Population Health Management. “I respect the mission-driven work that the Clever Care team does to meet members where they are, and I can’t wait to bring my expertise to design equitable services that reflect the communities it serves.”

These strategic new hires come on the heels of rapid membership growth, as Clever Care recently reached 51,000 members. As more members in Southern California choose Clever Care for culturally attuned benefits, access to a network of in-language providers, and a deep understanding of cultural traditions, these leaders will work to advance Clever Care’s mission of helping members take an active role in achieving better health.

About Clever Care Health Plan

Clever Care Health Plan is a culturally attuned Medicare Advantage health plan on a mission to empower members to take an active role in achieving better health. Delivered in their own language and with their unique cultural traditions in mind, Clever Care’s value-based, personalized care model blends Eastern and Western medicine and focuses on partnering with clinicians to deliver care that helps members lead their healthiest, most fulfilling lives. With active community centers and concierge customer service representatives to provide individualized phone support, Clever Care is committed to putting the member experience first and is grounded in compassion, respect, equity, and integrity. Trusted across Southern California, Clever Care serves over 50,000 members through a diverse network includes 30,000 providers, specialists, and facilities, 51 hospitals, over 2,200 bilingual physicians, as well as nearly 700 directly contracted acupuncturists. For more information, visit CleverCareHealthPlan.com .