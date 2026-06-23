Scottsdale Fashion Square Announces Naming Rights Opportunity of its Newly Redeveloped Signature Gathering Space and Social Hub

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SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macerich - one of the nation’s leading owners, operators and developers of high-quality retail real estate in top markets - today announced it has begun the search for an official naming rights partner for its redesigned, high-profile gathering space and social hub at Scottsdale Fashion Square, one of the country’s premier luxury retail centers.

Building on the success of the center's Luxury Wing and Dining District, this rare naming rights opportunity complements the company's long-term strategy of elevating and transforming high-traffic retail properties into exceptional third space destinations.

A premier luxury destination comprising nearly 2 million square feet and offering more than 200 shops for shopping, dining, and entertainment, Scottsdale Fashion Square attracts over 12 million annual visitors and dominates the West between Texas and California, with its upscale ambiance and luxury retailer mix.

The center sits in the heart of one of the country’s most affluent economic trade areas. Scottsdale visitors have average household incomes of $247,000, and the median household income in Scottsdale tops $110,000, 37% higher than the national average. Recent data shows Scottsdale is adding millionaires at one of the fastest rates in the world.

“This naming rights search aligns with our overall strategy to secure multi-year, high-affinity brand partnerships that anchor premier spaces within our top centers,” said Jack Hsieh, President and CEO, Macerich. “Relaunching this space with a new consumer-facing name allows us to further elevate and transform the sense of place at a property already widely regarded as the Beverly Hills of the Southwest.”

This third phase of renovation and construction at Scottsdale Fashion Square began in January 2026. The project is expected to be completed just ahead of this year’s highly anticipated holiday season and is on the heels of a larger redevelopment that centered on upscale culinary concepts, including Élephante, Catch, Society Swan, Telefèric Barcelona, and the first Arizona location for Asian favorite Din Tai Fung. These restaurants build upon the center’s existing premier fine-dining options, including Nobu.

“This newly renovated social hub will serve as a reimagined gathering space within Scottsdale Fashion Square, delivering high-impact media, premium consumer engagement, and experiential marketing opportunities, highlighted by a brand new, state-of-the-art digital spectacular spanning a three-story elevator tower,” said Petra Maruca, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Macerich. “The naming rights partner will receive an always-on brand presence throughout the space, including iconic brand signage, year-round media, and branded wayfinding throughout the center, among other opportunities.”

Macerich has demonstrated success in securing naming rights opportunities for high-traffic retail centers similar to Scottsdale Fashion Square. In 2025, the company executed a multi-year partnership with PenFed Credit Union for the launch of PenFed Plaza at Tysons Corner Center, in the affluent Fairfax County region within the Washington, DC trade area.

Parties interested in participating in the evaluation process for this naming rights opportunity should contact Macerich’s Business Development team prior to July 15th, 2026, at businessdevelopment@macerich.com for additional information.

About Scottsdale Fashion Square

One of the nation’s premier shopping destinations and a true jewel of the desert, Scottsdale Fashion Square recently completed an expansion that extends its luxury presentation beyond the original luxury wing, encompassing a redefined south wing and multi-lane luxury valet service.

With 1.9 million square feet and more than 200 shops and restaurants, Scottsdale Fashion Square features nearly 60 unique-to-market retailers and upscale culinary concepts, as well as more than 40 of the world’s finest contemporary luxury brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Saint Laurent, Gucci, Christian Louboutin, Cartier, Bottega Veneta, Bulgari, Prada, Versace, Balenciaga, Salvatore Ferragamo, Jimmy Choo, and Burberry. The center also includes a flagship Apple Store, an Industrious luxury workspace, and Harkins Theatres.

Additional information about Scottsdale Fashion Square can be found at fashionsquare.com.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 41 million square feet of real estate, consisting primarily of interests in 39 retail centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good, and sound corporate governance. For more information, please visit www.Macerich.com.

MACERICH MEDIA CONTACT: Arun Khosla, VP Corporate Communications, Arun.Khosla@macerich.com