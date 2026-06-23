Palmetto Publishing Releases New Leadership Guide From Retired Marine Corps Veteran

Charleston, SC, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released The Power of Leadership: How Great Leaders Impact Influence Inspire, a new leadership development book by Scott A. Burton, a retired United States Marine Corps veteran with 34 years of distinguished service. The book presents a practitioner's framework for turning leadership theory into daily discipline.

Drawn from decades of military service spanning multiple divisions and aircraft wings, combined with years of curriculum design and organizational consulting, the book is organized into four sections that guide readers through critical thinking frameworks, reflective practice exercises, and real-world case studies. It addresses specific leadership competencies including counseling, coaching, mentoring, and authentic relationship building. Each section positions the reader not as a passive consumer of theory but as an active participant in structured self-assessment and development.

The book confronts a persistent problem across industries and institutions: the gap between holding a leadership role and actually leading. It examines how teams underperform, cultures erode, and talented people disengage when leaders default to managing tasks rather than moving people toward shared purpose. It draws a clear line between transformational leadership and toxic dysfunction, equipping readers with tools to recognize both patterns in themselves and in their organizations. The stakes, as the book frames them, are not abstract. They are measured in lost trust, failed missions, and fractured teams.

The book is positioned for mid-career professionals, emerging leaders, seasoned executives, and military or government-affiliated readers aged 28 to 55 who seek a textbook-style approach to leadership growth. It shares shelf space with works by John C. Maxwell, Simon Sinek, and James Kouzes, yet distinguishes itself through its emphasis on reflective practice and its roots in military leadership tradition. At a time when organizations across sectors face retention challenges and leadership deficits, the book arrives as a structured resource for those willing to treat leadership as a discipline rather than a designation.

The Power of Leadership: How Great Leaders Impact Influence Inspire is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Scott A. Burton retired from the United States Marine Corps in June 2020 after 34 years of distinguished service across multiple divisions and aircraft wings. His career included Special Duty Assignments at various locations, culminating at The Basic School. Post-retirement, Scott joined Davis Defense Group as a Curriculum Developer and Course Director, later becoming a Portfolio Manager at II Corps Consultants in April 2023. He oversees education contracts for enlisted Marines and supports the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. Scott holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master of Science in Nonprofit Management and Leadership.

Media Contact: publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Available for interviews: Scott A. Burton

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