New York, USA, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acute Kidney Injury Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 20+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Segment | DelveInsight

The acute kidney injury clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 25+ pipeline acute kidney injury drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight’s 'Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Insight 2026' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for acute kidney injury across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the acute kidney injury domain.

Acute Kidney Injury Clinical Trial Analysis Summary

DelveInsight’s acute kidney injury pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline acute kidney injury drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline acute kidney injury drugs. Key acute kidney injury companies, such as AstraZeneca, Arch Biopartners, AptaBio Therapeutics, EnnovaBio, M2RLAB SL, Keli Therapeutics, Hope Biosciences, Akebia Therapeutics, Curacle, AKI Therapeutics, Unicycive, TMS Co., Ltd., and others, are evaluating new acute kidney injury drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others, are evaluating new acute kidney injury drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline acute kidney injury therapies, such as Ravulizumab, LSALT Peptide, Isuzinaxib, AZD4144, ENN0403, M2RLAB 001, KELI-101, HB-adMSCs, AKB-9090, MT 101, AKI-051, UNI-494, TMS-008, and others, are in different phases of acute kidney injury clinical trials.

and others, are in different phases of acute kidney injury clinical trials. Approximately 12+ acute kidney injury drugs are in the late and mid stages of development.

Notable MoAs in acute kidney injury clinical trials include Complement C5 inhibitors, Dipeptidase inhibitors, NADPH oxidase inhibitors, Immunomodulation and anti‑inflammation, Hypoxia-inducible factor-prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor, TIE-2 receptor agonists, and others.

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What is Acute Kidney Injury?

Acute kidney injury is a sudden decline in kidney function that occurs over hours to days, leading to the accumulation of waste products, electrolytes, and fluid imbalances in the body. It is commonly triggered by factors such as reduced blood flow to the kidneys, direct kidney damage, or obstruction of urine flow. AKI can range from mild dysfunction to complete kidney failure and is often seen in hospitalized or critically ill patients. Clinically, it is identified by a rapid rise in serum creatinine levels and/or a decrease in urine output. While many cases are reversible with prompt diagnosis and treatment, severe or untreated AKI can lead to long-term complications, including chronic kidney disease or even death.





Find out more about acute kidney injury drug development @ Acute Kidney Injury Treatment

A snapshot of the Pipeline Acute Kidney Injury Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Ravulizumab AstraZeneca III Complement C5 inhibitors IV LSALT Peptide Arch Biopartners II Dipeptidase inhibitors IV Isuzinaxib AptaBio Therapeutics II NADPH oxidase inhibitors Oral KELI-101 Keli Therapeutics I/II Immunomodulation and anti‑inflammation IV AKB-9090 Akebia Therapeutics I Hypoxia-inducible factor-prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor IV MT 101 Curacle Preclinical TIE-2 receptor agonists IV

Learn more about the emerging acute kidney injury therapies @ Acute Kidney Injury Clinical Trials

As per Stuti Mahajan, consulting manager at DelveInsight, the AKI market is gaining momentum due to the rising burden of diabetes, sepsis, and critical care admissions, highlighting the need for earlier and more effective intervention. The emerging targeted and regenerative therapies are moving the field beyond supportive care, offering optimism for improved patient outcomes.

Recent Developments in Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Space

In April 2026 , Akebia Therapeutics announced that the first participants have been dosed in a Phase I clinical trial of AKB-9090 , an internally developed hypoxia-inducible factor-prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of cardiac surgery-associated acute kidney injury (AKI).

, announced that the first participants have been dosed in a Phase I clinical trial of , an internally developed hypoxia-inducible factor-prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of cardiac surgery-associated acute kidney injury (AKI). In April 2026, Aptabio received US FDA Approval for Phase II clinical trial plan change for Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury Treatment.

received US FDA Approval for Phase II clinical trial plan change for Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury Treatment. In March 2026 , Arch Biopartners Inc. announced that the Fraser Health Authority had entered into a Clinical Trial Agreement with Arch to enable the Royal Columbian Hospital (RCH) to begin preparing for the recruitment phase in Arch’s ongoing Phase II trial evaluating LSALT peptide for the prevention and treatment of cardiac surgery-associated acute kidney injury (CS-AKI).

, announced that the had entered into a Clinical Trial Agreement with Arch to enable the Royal Columbian Hospital (RCH) to begin preparing for the recruitment phase in Arch’s ongoing Phase II trial evaluating for the prevention and treatment of cardiac surgery-associated acute kidney injury (CS-AKI). In February 2026, Hope Biosciences announced that a multicenter trial stretching across the southwestern United States is now recruiting patients to investigate whether allogeneic (donor-derived) Hope Biosciences Adipose-derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells (HB-adMSCs) can prevent progression of trauma-induced Acute Kidney Injury (AKI).

announced that a multicenter trial stretching across the southwestern United States is now recruiting patients to investigate whether allogeneic (donor-derived) Hope Biosciences Adipose-derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells (HB-adMSCs) can prevent progression of trauma-induced Acute Kidney Injury (AKI). As per AstraZeneca’s Q4 2025 presentation , the data from the Phase III ARTEMIS trial for CSA-AKI is anticipated in H2 2026.

, the data from the Phase III ARTEMIS trial for CSA-AKI is anticipated in H2 2026. In June 2025, Evotec SE announced that it had joined the NURTuRE-AKI consortium for establishing a patient cohort for acute kidney injury (AKI). This initiative will enable Evotec to identify key mechanisms that trigger AKI and to support the discovery of highly innovative treatments for AKI patients based on a molecular understanding of the disease.

announced that it had joined the NURTuRE-AKI consortium for establishing a patient cohort for acute kidney injury (AKI). This initiative will enable Evotec to identify key mechanisms that trigger AKI and to support the discovery of highly innovative treatments for AKI patients based on a molecular understanding of the disease. In April 2025, TMS Co., Ltd. announced that the Company had the first data readout of TMS-008 Phase I clinical trial and TMS-008 demonstrated good safety and tolerability. TMS-008 has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activity by inhibiting soluble epoxide hydrolase (sEH) and is expected to have potential as a treatment for acute kidney injury.

Scope of the Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Acute Kidney Injury Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Acute Kidney Injury Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Acute Kidney Injury Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Acute Kidney Injury Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Acute Kidney Injury Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Complement C5 inhibitors, Dipeptidase inhibitors, NADPH oxidase inhibitors, Immunomodulation and anti‑inflammation, Hypoxia-inducible factor-prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor, TIE-2 receptor agonists, and others

: Complement C5 inhibitors, Dipeptidase inhibitors, NADPH oxidase inhibitors, Immunomodulation and anti‑inflammation, Hypoxia-inducible factor-prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor, TIE-2 receptor agonists, and others Key Acute Kidney Injury Companies : AstraZeneca, Arch Biopartners, AptaBio Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, EnnovaBio, M2RLAB SL, Keli Therapeutics, Hope Biosciences, Akebia Therapeutics, Curacle, AKI Therapeutics, Unicycive, TMS Co., Ltd. and others.

: AstraZeneca, Arch Biopartners, AptaBio Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, EnnovaBio, M2RLAB SL, Keli Therapeutics, Hope Biosciences, Akebia Therapeutics, Curacle, AKI Therapeutics, Unicycive, TMS Co., Ltd. and others. Key Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Therapies: Ravulizumab, LSALT Peptide, Isuzinaxib, AZD4144, ENN0403, M2RLAB 001, KELI-101, HB-adMSCs, AKB-9090, MT 101, AKI-051, UNI-494, TMS-008 and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for new acute kidney injury treatments, visit @ Acute Kidney Injury Drugs

Table of Contents

1. Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Acute Kidney Injury Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the acute kidney injury cure research, reach out @ Medication for Acute Kidney Injury Treatment

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