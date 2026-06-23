Pghinvestment Strengthens Trader Protection and Transparency Across Its Multi-Asset Platform

Zurich, Switzerland, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pghinvestment, a global multi-asset trading brand, has reaffirmed trader protection and transparency as central pillars of its platform, setting out the safeguards and standards that govern how clients fund, verify and manage their accounts. The emphasis underlines the positioning of Pghinvestment as a professional environment for traders operating across multiple markets rather than a single one.

Protection and clarity built into the platform

At the center of the approach is a set of structural safeguards intended to give traders confidence in how their accounts are handled. Chief among them is negative-balance protection, which ensures an account cannot fall below zero, so a client never owes more than they have deposited, even when conditions turn volatile.

Transparency extends to costs and onboarding. The brand applies no deposit fees of its own, and its verification-first process, aligned with established KYC and AML standards, is designed to keep the platform secure without burdening legitimate users. Verification typically completes within a defined window once standard identification is provided.

"Traders should never have to wonder what is happening with their money or their data," said John Meyer, CEO of Pghinvestment. "Our priority is a platform where the rules are clear, the protections are real, and people can concentrate on their strategy rather than on hidden surprises."

The brand frames these standards as a baseline rather than a selling point, applying them consistently across its account tiers, from entry-level access through to its most advanced, professionally supported arrangements. The same protections and the same clarity, it says, should apply to every client regardless of account size.

That consistency is reinforced by the platform's structure. Traders can test conditions in a demo environment that mirrors live accounts before committing funds, and the core safeguards apply uniformly across every account tier, so a client's level of protection does not depend on the size of their deposit.

Meyer added that the obligation grows as the platform does. "As more traders join, the responsibility to handle their funds and information properly only increases," he said. "We treat that as a standard we have to keep earning, not something we can take for granted."

About Pghinvestment

Pghinvestment is a global, multi-asset trading brand offering access to forex, stocks, metals, indices, commodities and NFTs through a single platform. The brand is recognized for its emphasis on security, execution speed, and professional-grade tools, supported by a managed-account ecosystem and a tiered account structure designed for traders ranging from newcomers to high-net-worth clients. With safeguards such as negative-balance protection and a verification-first onboarding process, Pghinvestment positions itself as a secure and transparent environment for navigating global markets. The brand does not offer services to residents of certain restricted jurisdictions.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Trading and investing involve risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading any financial instruments or securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.