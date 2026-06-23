Greystone Provides $47.3 Million FHA/HUD Loan to Refinance Multifamily Property in Middlesex, New Jersey

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $47,250,000 HUD/FHA-insured loan for The View at Middlesex, a 200-unit multifamily community in Middlesex, New Jersey. The financing was originated by John Williams, Drew Fletcher, and Bryan Grover.

The View at Middlesex is an approximately 225,000-square-foot market-rate multifamily community featuring 200 one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and ground-floor retail space that includes an on-site coffee shop. Located in Middlesex Borough, The View at Middlesex offers residents modern apartment homes and a variety of lifestyle amenities in a convenient location with access to regional transportation, employment centers, retail destinations, and community services.

The property was developed by Forte Real Estate Development, a vertically integrated real estate development, investment management, and operations firm. Since 2006, Forte has developed more than 2,000 multifamily units and is among the most active developers in Central New Jersey. The firm specializes in the acquisition, repositioning, and development of medium- and large-scale residential properties throughout New Jersey.

“The View at Middlesex is a high-quality multifamily asset developed by one of Central New Jersey’s most active and experienced multifamily developers,” said Mr. Williams. “HUD-insured financing remains an attractive solution for sponsors seeking long-term, fixed-rate debt, and we were pleased to work alongside Forte Real Estate Development to deliver a financing structure that supports the property’s long-term success.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

Media Contact:

Fran Del Valle

fran@influencecentral.com