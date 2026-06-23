Skyline Exhibits Expands Amplify Modular Display System with New Structural Capabilities for Trade Show Exhibitors

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Exhibits, a leader in trade show exhibit design and manufacturing, today announced an expansion of its Amplify modular display system, adding new structural capabilities for exhibitors using inline and entry-level island booths.

The Amplify Expansion introduces 8-foot and 12-foot wall heights, including monolith-style structures for taller visual impact, along with closets and conference rooms featuring lockable doors. The update also adds repositionable shelving, monitor mounts and LED arm lighting options, broadening the system's use across a wider range of booth configurations, including 10x10, 10x20, 10x30 and 20x20 footprints.

Amplify is built from aluminum, steel and plastic components that connect using a modular, building-block design, allowing exhibitors to add, reconfigure or scale down their exhibit components as their needs change from show to show. The system is designed to deliver core structural capabilities, such as walls, doors, shelving and enclosed meeting spaces, at a lower price point than premium structural exhibit systems.

"Exhibitors today need flexibility without compromising on presence needed to stand out on busy trade show floors," said Anoop Gupta, senior director of product management at Skyline Exhibits. "The Amplify Expansion gives independent exhibitors and growing brands the structural tools they need, from private meeting spaces to merchandising shelves, without the cost or complexity of a custom build."

Each Amplify exhibit includes Skyline's silicon-edge fabric graphics, produced in-house and installable on both the front and back of the frame. The graphics include a black light-blocking backer designed to eliminate frame shadows and deliver a clean, finished appearance on the show floor.

For most inline booth configurations, Amplify components pack into durable hard cases rather than crates, which Skyline says reduces drayage costs and shipping complexity. Larger island configurations may require crated components for certain elements.

Alongside the expanded structural lineup, Skyline is introducing Amplify ExhibitNow Kits, pre-configured exhibit packages built for 10x10, 10x20, 10x30 and 20x20 booths. Each kit pairs Amplify hardware with Skyline tables and counters in ready-to-order configurations, and ships within seven days of order placement and artwork finalization.

"Amplify reflects our commitment to giving exhibitors more ways to grow their presence without growing their risk," Gupta said. "Whether a company is exhibiting for the first time or scaling up to a larger booth, Amplify adapts with them."

Amplify is available for purchase or rental and can be installed by exhibitors directly or through Skyline's professional installation and dismantle crews. Amplify is now available for purchase and installation from Skyline and its authorized dealers. For more information, visit https://skyline.com/products/inline-exhibits/amplify.

About Skyline Exhibits

As one source for all exhibiting needs, Skyline designs and manufactures custom modular exhibits and offers a full range of services to create high-impact, sustainable trade show experiences. With over 40 years of experience in designing, manufacturing, building, and managing exhibits of all sizes, Skyline helps exhibitors elevate their brand, engage attendees, and achieve their business objectives. To learn more, visit skyline.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8fdf488-e7c0-4cab-94f1-ed26f10ece89