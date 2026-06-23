SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solana Unchained, a decentralized infrastructure project focused on integrating artificial intelligence with the Solana ecosystem, today announced that its Phase 4 public token distribution has entered its final stage. According to the project, the current distribution period offers $UCHN tokens at $0.12 each before the planned transition to Phase 5, when the token price is scheduled to increase to $0.16. The project stated that the token has a fixed maximum supply of 100 million and is designed to support utility across its AI-powered decentralized applications and infrastructure.

The shift toward digital infrastructure is accelerating as market participants move away from assets defined by speculative volatility toward ecosystems built on verifiable software utility. Solana Unchained is gaining prominence in this environment by integrating artificial intelligence with decentralized infrastructure, effectively anchoring its token value to actual network performance. As the platform enters the final hours of its fourth public distribution stage, interest is peaking among those seeking early entry before the pricing adjustment scheduled for Phase 5. With a fixed supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens and a non-inflationary distribution roadmap, the project is positioning itself as a foundational utility layer within the Solana ecosystem.

The Critical Phase 4 Deadline

The current distribution period serves as a foundational step in the project roadmap, offering an entry price of $0.12 per $UCHN token. As the platform prepares to move into the next pricing tier, this remains the final window to secure an allocation before the cost increases to $0.16. The project is tracking toward a final public exchange listing price of $0.50, and early participants are prioritizing these final hours to finalize their positions. To ensure long-term market stability, 10% of the total supply is dedicated to liquidity pools, paired against USDC, and secured on-chain for 12 months.





Automated Intelligence for DeFi Management

The platform’s AI Tool Hub provides a sophisticated interface for managing decentralized finance activities. The Workflow Optimizer is particularly notable, as it allows users to connect directly to platforms like Jupiter or Kamino to execute multi-step strategies via simple prompts. Rather than forcing users to manage complex manual trades, the optimizer handles these actions programmatically.

The system interprets user intent to rebalance portfolios or deposit assets into yield pools.

Every computational inference consumes a defined quantity of $UCHN tokens.

This ensures that as users leverage AI to enhance their strategy, they generate continuous, organic demand for the native asset.





This integration of machine learning provides a tangible solution for the modern crypto participant who needs to navigate high-speed decentralized markets without constant manual intervention.

Trustless Commerce and the Relayer Network

A central component of the ecosystem is the Commerce Protocol, which functions as an automated economic engine for digital vouchers and global mobile top-ups. This protocol operates without the need for identity verification or centralized account management.

"The Commerce Protocol is designed to be an automated loop that cycles value back into our ecosystem," stated an official project spokesperson. "By enforcing a 2% fee on every transaction, we ensure that the network remains self-funding. We are not just building a payment tool; we are building an infrastructure that rewards the relayers who fulfill orders while simultaneously providing yield to our locked token participants."

The fulfillment layer, known as the relayer network, is the most operationally complex aspect of this protocol. Relayers are incentivized to provide valid voucher codes via encrypted channels, and they must stake tokens to participate in the network. This stake acts as collateral, ensuring that only honest, high-performance relayers remain active. The system utilizes a multi-sig dispute council to resolve any delivery issues, ensuring that the commerce experience remains reliable as usage scales.

Security and Community Verification

The technical architecture of the project is supported by rigorous security standards. The platform logic has been fully validated by 3 separate blockchain analytics firms, including public audits from Solidproof , Spywolf , and Cyberscope . In addition to these technical evaluations, the team secured a verified Spywolf KYC certificate, establishing a transparent foundation for institutional and retail participants alike.

This commitment to security has become a focal point for industry commentators. Educational deep-dives on the platform’s unique utility model have been released by Crypto Dex World , Crypto Volt , and Crypto Leage . These creators consistently highlight the Unchained Wallet as a primary differentiator, noting that the combination of social recovery protocols and automated inheritance planning creates a safety net that is currently unavailable in standard browser-based wallets.





Conclusion and Final Verdict

Solana Unchained is demonstrating that real market value is created through infrastructure and utility. By bridging the gap between artificial intelligence automation and essential consumer wallet security, the project is establishing a new standard for decentralized platforms. As the Phase 4 window closes and the pricing transitions to the next level, the focus for the project remains on scaling its software development kits and finalizing the mainnet protocol transition, solidifying its place as a robust layer in the modern web3 environment.

Website: https://www.solanaunchained.com/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Unchained_Token

Telegram: https://t.me/Solana_unchained

Media Contact:

Richard T. Dale

info@solanaunchained.com

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