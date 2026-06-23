NETEC Launches Second Round of NSPS STAND Awards to Expand National Special Pathogen Preparedness

Atlanta, GA, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Emerging Special Pathogens Training and Education Center (NETEC) today announced a second funding opportunity through the National Special Pathogen System (NSPS) Level 2 Special Pathogen Treatment and Network Development (STAND) Award program, supported by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR).

Following the successful selection of 54 health care facilities in the program’s first funding round, NETEC will award up to 21 additional grants of up to $500,000 each to eligible U.S. hospitals seeking to strengthen their capabilities as NSPS Level 2 Special Pathogen Treatment Centers (SPTCs). Together, the two funding rounds will support the development of a nationwide network of 75 Level 2 facilities prepared to safely and effectively care for patients with high-consequence infectious diseases (HCIDs).

Full application details are available at https://netec.org/stand-fund-award/.

The NSPS is a federally directed, tiered framework that coordinates special pathogen care across the United States. As the Congressionally designated Coordinating Body for the NSPS, NETEC works alongside health care systems, public health agencies, emergency management partners, and frontline clinicians to strengthen the nation’s readiness for high-consequence infectious disease threats. Level 2 facilities serve as specialized treatment centers capable of providing definitive care for patients throughout the duration of illness.

“As recent outbreaks around the world continue to demonstrate, infectious disease threats can emerge with little warning and quickly challenge health care systems,” said Laura Evans, MD, MSc, FCCM, Executive Director of the National Special Pathogen System. “Building and sustaining specialized treatment capabilities across the country ensures that communities have access to expert care when it matters most. Through the STAND Award program, we are strengthening a national system that helps hospitals prepare before a crisis occurs, rather than responding after one has already begun.”

Recent international outbreaks, including ongoing Ebola virus disease activity in eastern Africa, underscore the importance of maintaining a highly trained and coordinated network of health care facilities prepared to respond to emerging infectious disease threats. Investments in preparedness help ensure that patients can receive specialized care close to home while protecting health care workers and preserving health system operations.

“By investing in NSPS Level 2 centers, we build regional surge capacity and develop capabilities with hospitals across the country—not only in major metropolitan areas—to respond rapidly and effectively when patients with special pathogens require care,” said Aneesh K. Mehta, MD, FIDSA, FAST, NETEC Co-Principal Investigator at Emory University.

“Preparedness is not a one-time achievement; it requires sustained investment in training, infrastructure, and operational readiness,” said John Lowe, PhD, NETEC Co-Principal Investigator at University of Nebraska Medical Center. “This funding helps facilities build and maintain the specialized capabilities needed to safely manage high-consequence infectious diseases while strengthening their overall emergency preparedness.”

“Strong regional treatment networks improve access to specialized care and strengthen the nation’s ability to manage infectious disease threats of all kinds,” said Vikramjit Mukherjee, MD, NETEC Co-Principal Investigator at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue. “Expanding the number of verified Level 2 centers enhances both patient care and health care worker safety while supporting a coordinated national response.”

Selected facilities will receive up to $500,000 each to enhance critical infrastructure, conduct advanced staff training, strengthen operational capabilities, and acquire specialized equipment aligned with NSPS Level 2 requirements. NETEC and the Regional Emerging Special Pathogen Treatment Centers (RESPTCs) will provide technical assistance, training resources, subject matter expertise, and evaluation support to help awardees advance toward formal Level 2 verification.

Applications are open to eligible U.S. hospitals with critical care capabilities, inpatient services, emergency departments, and airborne infection isolation capabilities. Health care facilities that have previously received an NSPS STAND Award are not eligible to receive an additional STAND Award. Current Level 1 RESPTCs and federal health care facilities are also not eligible.

All proposals must be submitted by August 3, 2026. Full application details are available at https://netec.org/stand-fund-award/.

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About NETEC

The National Emerging Special Pathogens Training and Education Center (NETEC) is a consortium of Emory University, NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, and the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Nebraska Medicine. Since its creation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, NETEC has set the gold standard in pathogen preparedness through training, consultation, research, and system coordination—serving as the Coordinating Body of the NSPS.