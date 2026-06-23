RoenRx Releases 2026 Weight-Loss Program Pricing and Treatment Cost Overview

New York, NY, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RoenRx, a telehealth platform providing medically supervised weight-loss care, today released updated 2026 pricing information for its weight-loss program, detailing membership costs, insurance-supported GLP-1 treatment options, compounded medication pricing, bundled care plans, and subscription terms. The pricing overview is intended to provide prospective patients with greater transparency regarding the potential costs associated with RoenRx's weight-management services and available treatment pathways.

GLP-1s from Zealthy

The company is an online healthcare platform offering medically supervised weight-loss treatment with access to GLP-1 medications, licensed providers, insurance coordination, and optional weight-loss coaching.

The company currently advertises its standard weight-loss membership for $39 for the first month, representing a $96 discount from its regular $135 monthly price. However, the introductory membership price does not generally include medication.

Depending on the medication prescribed, insurance coverage, and payment schedule selected, the complete cost of RoenRx may range from approximately $160 to $449 or more per month after the introductory period.

Here is a detailed look at RoenRx pricing, including compounded semaglutide, compounded tirzepatide, brand-name GLP-1 medications, bundled plans, insurance coverage, shipping, automatic renewals, and cancellation terms.

RoenRx Pricing at a Glance

RoenRx option First-month cost Estimated ongoing cost Is medication included? Standard weight-loss membership $39 $135 per month No Membership plus insured brand-name GLP-1 From approximately $64 From approximately $160 per month Medication billed through insurance Membership plus compounded semaglutide From approximately $190 monthly equivalent From approximately $286 monthly equivalent Medication purchased separately Membership plus compounded tirzepatide From approximately $255 monthly equivalent From approximately $351 monthly equivalent Medication purchased separately Semaglutide + Doctor bundle $217 $297 per month Yes Tirzepatide + Doctor bundle $349 $449 per month Yes

The insured examples assume a patient qualifies for a $25 medication copay. Compounded medication starting prices may require a quarterly purchase rather than month-to-month medication billing. Prices can vary by eligibility, dosage, insurance coverage, pharmacy, and current promotion.

Click here to save $96 on your first month of the RoenRx Weight Loss Program >>>

What Is RoenRx?

RoenRx is a telehealth platform through which patients can receive online medical evaluations and communicate with licensed healthcare professionals.

Its services include weight loss, primary care, anxiety and depression treatment, birth control, erectile dysfunction care, hair-loss treatment, skincare, and enclomiphene treatment. For weight management, RoenRx offers access to brand-name and compounded GLP-1 medications when a provider determines that treatment is clinically appropriate.

The process is completed primarily online:

The patient completes a medical intake. A licensed provider reviews the patient’s health information. The provider recommends an appropriate treatment plan. RoenRx may help seek insurance coverage or offer a self-pay medication option. Prescribed compounded medication can be delivered to the patient’s home.

RoenRx is not simply an online pharmacy. A prescription is issued only after a clinical evaluation, and the patient’s preferred medication is not guaranteed.

How Much Is the Standard RoenRx Membership?

RoenRx currently advertises its standard weight-loss membership at:

$39 for the first month

$135 per month after the first month

The introductory offer therefore provides a $96 discount on the first membership payment. The membership renews automatically unless the patient cancels it before the next billing period.

RoenRx also says discounted quarterly, semiannual, and annual membership options may be available. Exact rates and eligibility can vary, so patients should review the pricing presented during enrollment.

What Does the RoenRx Membership Include?

The membership pays for access to RoenRx’s weight-loss program rather than medication alone.

Depending on the selected plan, membership services may include:

Review by a licensed medical provider

Secure access to the patient’s care team

Prescription management

Ongoing medical monitoring

Insurance navigation

Prior-authorization assistance

Refill support

Digital progress-tracking tools

Access to a weight-loss coach

Nutrition and fitness guidance

RoenRx advertises 24/7 access to licensed medical providers at no additional cost for its listed weight-loss treatment options. Coaching may also provide unlimited messaging and personalized support.

The membership supports ongoing care. It should not be viewed as a one-time consultation fee for obtaining a prescription.

Does the $39 RoenRx Price Include Medication?

No. The advertised $39 introductory price generally covers only the first month of the standard weight-loss membership.

RoenRx’s subscription policy states that its standard membership fee does not inherently include medication or pharmacy fulfillment. Those are normally additional costs. The exception is a bundled Semaglutide + Doctor or Tirzepatide + Doctor program, in which care, medication, and pharmacy fulfillment are combined into one plan price.

Patients should therefore separate the cost into two categories:

RoenRx membership Medication obtained through insurance or self-pay

A patient could pay $39 to begin the membership and then receive a separate medication charge after the provider approves and submits the prescription.

Option 1: RoenRx With an Insured Brand-Name GLP-1

RoenRx works with many commercial insurance plans and can help patients seek coverage for prescribed brand-name medications.

These medications may include:

Ozempic

Wegovy

Zepbound

Mounjaro

The specific treatment depends on the patient’s diagnosis, medical history, weight-related conditions, insurance benefits, treatment preferences, and provider recommendation.

If an insurance plan requires prior authorization, RoenRx’s insurance coordination team can gather the necessary clinical information and submit the request. Most decisions are reportedly received within approximately two to 14 business days, although the insurer controls the final timeline and decision.

How much does an insured medication cost?

RoenRx says some eligible patients may pay as little as $25 per month in medication copays after insurance approval.

A patient who qualifies for that price could pay approximately:

First month: $39 membership + $25 medication = $64

Later months: $135 membership + $25 medication = $160 per month

The $25 price is not guaranteed. A patient may pay more because of a deductible, coinsurance, formulary restrictions, pharmacy pricing, or ineligibility for a manufacturer savings offer.

The membership itself is generally a separate self-pay expense and may not be covered by insurance or eligible healthcare spending accounts.

What Happens if Insurance Denies Coverage?

An insurance company may deny a GLP-1 medication for several reasons:

Weight-loss medication is excluded from the plan.

The patient does not meet the insurer’s clinical requirements.

The requested medication is not on the formulary.

The plan requires a different medication to be tried first.

Additional clinical documentation is required.

The requested use is not covered.

RoenRx says its coordination team may submit up to three prior-authorization requests following an initial denial, depending on the patient’s eligibility and insurance plan. Approval is still not guaranteed.

While waiting for a decision—or after a denial—eligible patients may discuss self-pay compounded semaglutide or tirzepatide with their provider.

Option 2: Compounded Semaglutide Through RoenRx

RoenRx advertises compounded semaglutide starting at a monthly equivalent of $151 per month when purchased quarterly.

Semaglutide is the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy. However, compounded semaglutide is not the same product as either branded medication and should not be marketed as an FDA-approved generic Ozempic or generic Wegovy.

The compounded medication is prepared by a partner pharmacy under a patient-specific prescription. Compounded drugs are not individually reviewed or approved by the FDA in the same way as branded FDA-approved products.

Estimated total with the standard membership

At the lowest advertised price, a patient could have an estimated cost of:

First month: $39 membership + $151 medication = approximately $190

Later months: $135 membership + $151 medication = approximately $286 per month

Because the $151 rate requires a quarterly purchase, medication alone would equal approximately $453 for three months at that monthly equivalent. Patients should confirm whether that amount is charged upfront and whether the membership is billed monthly or for multiple months at enrollment.

RoenRx says shipping is included in the advertised compounded semaglutide price.

Option 3: Compounded Tirzepatide Through RoenRx

RoenRx also offers compounded tirzepatide to eligible self-pay patients.

Tirzepatide is the active ingredient in Zepbound and Mounjaro. The compounded product is not identical to either branded medication and has not been individually approved by the FDA as a generic substitute.

RoenRx advertises compounded tirzepatide starting at a monthly equivalent of $216 per month when purchased quarterly.

Estimated total with membership

At the lowest advertised price, the estimated cost would be:

First month: $39 membership + $216 medication = approximately $255

Later months: $135 membership + $216 medication = approximately $351 per month

At a monthly equivalent of $216, three months of medication would total approximately $648. Patients should check the checkout screen to determine the complete upfront charge and whether any membership discount is applied.

Shipping is included in RoenRx’s advertised compounded tirzepatide starting price.

Can a Quarterly Medication Purchase Reduce the Membership Price?

Possibly.

RoenRx says some members who purchase a three-month supply of compounded medication may qualify for a 20% membership discount for two months. Discounts, eligibility, and billing terms can vary.

A 20% discount would reduce a $135 membership to $108 for each eligible discounted month. However, patients should not assume that the discount will automatically apply.

Before making a quarterly purchase, confirm:

The total medication charge

The number of vials or doses included

The membership price for each month

Whether the discount is automatically applied

The dates of future renewal charges

Whether medication and membership are billed separately

Option 4: RoenRx Semaglutide + Doctor Bundle

RoenRx offers a bundled semaglutide plan that includes medical care and medication in one recurring payment.

The current advertised price is:

$217 for the first month

$297 per month afterward

The bundle includes:

Provider review

A prescription when medically appropriate

Ongoing medical care

Compounded semaglutide

Pharmacy fulfillment

Home delivery

Patients do not pay the separate $135 standard membership charge on top of the $297 bundled price.

Additional fees may apply if the provider determines that a dose beyond the plan’s standard titration schedule is medically necessary.

Option 5: RoenRx Tirzepatide + Doctor Bundle

RoenRx also offers a combined tirzepatide and medical-care plan.

The current price is:

$349 for the first month

$449 per month afterward

The plan combines provider access, clinical monitoring, the prescribed compounded tirzepatide, pharmacy fulfillment, and medication delivery. No separate $135 standard membership payment is added to the bundle.

This plan may appeal to patients who prefer a single predictable monthly payment rather than purchasing medication quarterly.

However, the standard membership plus RoenRx’s lowest advertised quarterly tirzepatide price has a lower monthly equivalent. Patients should compare the difference between price simplicity and the potential savings associated with paying for three months of medication.

Which RoenRx Plan Is Cheapest?

The least expensive option depends on insurance eligibility and whether the patient is comfortable purchasing medication for multiple months.

Lowest possible cost with insurance

A patient with an approved brand-name medication and a $25 copay may pay an estimated:

$64 for the first month

$160 per month afterward

This is the lowest advertised pathway but relies on insurance approval.

Lowest compounded semaglutide monthly equivalent

The standard membership plus quarterly compounded semaglutide produces an ongoing monthly equivalent of approximately $286, before any eligible membership discount.

The bundled semaglutide plan is slightly more expensive at $297 per month but may provide simpler monthly billing.

Lowest compounded tirzepatide monthly equivalent

The standard membership plus quarterly tirzepatide produces an ongoing monthly equivalent of approximately $351, before an eligible discount.

The tirzepatide bundle costs $449 per month after the introductory month, but it includes medication and care in one monthly payment.

RoenRx Standard Plan vs. Bundled Plan

The standard membership may be better for patients who:

Want RoenRx to seek insurance coverage

May qualify for a low brand-name medication copay

Prefer purchasing several months of compounded medication

Want the lowest advertised monthly equivalent

Are comfortable managing separate membership and medication charges

A bundled plan may be better for patients who:

Do not intend to use insurance

Prefer medication and care in one payment

Do not want a large quarterly medication charge

Want medication shipped monthly

Prefer predictable recurring pricing

Neither option is automatically better for every patient. The important issue is the complete cost over several months—not simply the amount charged on the first day.

Does RoenRx Accept Insurance?

Yes. RoenRx works with many commercial insurance plans and can submit prior-authorization requests for eligible patients prescribed a brand-name GLP-1 medication.

Insurance does not guarantee that Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound, or Mounjaro will be covered. The patient’s insurer determines:

Whether the medication is covered

Which diagnosis is required

Whether prior authorization is necessary

Whether step therapy applies

The patient’s deductible

The final copay or coinsurance

Maintaining an active RoenRx membership is required to keep RoenRx-managed prior authorizations active and continue receiving treatment monitoring and refill support.

Does RoenRx Accept Medicare or Medicaid?

RoenRx currently states that its Weight Loss Program is not available to members using government insurance plans such as Medicare or Medicaid. Eligibility and program availability could change in the future.

Patients using government insurance should verify eligibility directly with RoenRx before submitting payment or beginning the intake process.

When Does RoenRx Charge for Medication?

RoenRx says patients are charged for compounded semaglutide or tirzepatide only after a provider determines that the medication is appropriate and sends the prescription to a partner pharmacy.

Once payment succeeds and the pharmacy receives the order, the patient receives a receipt and fulfillment begins.

This distinction matters because prescription medication is generally nonrefundable once the pharmacy has begun preparing it.

How Long Does RoenRx Shipping Take?

After enrollment, a licensed RoenRx provider generally reviews the patient’s intake within one to two business days.

Once the provider approves a prescription and sends it to the pharmacy, delivery typically takes another five to nine business days. The actual timeline may depend on how quickly the patient responds to follow-up questions, pharmacy processing, location, and shipping conditions.

Medication cannot be shipped unless a licensed provider first approves the treatment.

Does RoenRx Automatically Renew?

Yes. RoenRx weight-loss memberships are recurring subscriptions.

Monthly members are automatically charged for each new billing period using the payment method saved in their account. RoenRx’s terms state that a member may be charged even if they did not actively use the service during that billing period.

Promotional memberships also renew. After the promotional period ends, the membership converts to the standard non-promotional price unless canceled beforehand.

For the current standard promotion, that generally means:

First membership payment: $39

Future monthly membership payments: $135

Billing may not always occur on the exact same calendar date each month.

Can You Pause a RoenRx Membership?

RoenRx currently says memberships cannot be paused.

Patients may, however, be able to delay an upcoming medication shipment through the RoenRx portal by selecting “Manage subscription.” Delaying a shipment is not the same as stopping membership billing.

Canceling the membership also affects ongoing care. RoenRx says cancellation discontinues RoenRx-managed prior authorizations and refill access, and providers can no longer continue monitoring treatment through the program.

How Do You Cancel RoenRx?

Members can cancel through their online accounts by selecting “Manage Membership.”

Cancellation must be completed before the next renewal to prevent another monthly or annual charge. Members may cancel at any time, but previously paid membership, consultation, and medication fees are generally not prorated or refunded.

Patients should cancel both their membership and any upcoming medication shipment when applicable. Delaying or canceling a shipment alone may not terminate the underlying membership.

What Is the RoenRx Refund Policy?

RoenRx’s published refund policy states that prescription product sales are final.

Once a prescription has been issued and filled by a partner pharmacy, the medication generally cannot be returned or refunded. Consultation fees, provider-visit charges, and membership payments are also described as nonrefundable.

RoenRx advises patients to contact support if they:

Receive the wrong medication

Receive an order in error

Have a billing concern

Need help with a missing order

RoenRx states that it is not responsible for medication after the carrier records proof of delivery. A replacement may require a new charge.

What if the patient is not eligible for treatment?

RoenRx’s FAQ says patients who enroll in a compounded GLP-1 bundle but are determined by the provider not to be clinically eligible may qualify for a refund under its 30-day satisfaction guarantee.

This eligibility-related guarantee should not be confused with a general right to refund medication after it has been prescribed and filled.

Are There Other Possible RoenRx Fees?

Depending on the patient and plan, additional costs may include:

Prescription expenses

Diagnostic testing

No-show fees

Late rescheduling fees

Delivery costs not included in a selected plan

Higher-dose medication fees

Services not covered by insurance

Replacement medication shipments

Not every patient will incur these charges. RoenRx’s terms authorize charges related to services the patient uses, including prescriptions, delivery, testing, membership, and appointment-related fees.

Is RoenRx Worth the Price?

RoenRx may provide value for patients seeking more support than a basic prescription service.

Its program includes access to providers, insurance coordination, refill management, compounded medication options, progress tracking, and optional coaching. The company also provides both insured and self-pay treatment paths, which may be useful if an insurance request is denied.

RoenRx may be particularly attractive for:

Patients who prefer remote medical care

Patients who need help with prior authorization

Self-pay patients seeking compounded GLP-1 treatment

People who value ongoing provider messaging

Patients who want coaching alongside medication

People who prefer medication delivered to their homes

It may be less suitable for someone who expects the $39 introductory fee to cover medication, wants only a one-time prescription, or does not want a recurring subscription.

Questions to Ask Before Joining RoenRx

Before paying, prospective patients should confirm:

Is the selected plan membership-only or bundled?

Is medication included in today’s charge?

When will the $39 membership increase to $135?

Does the medication price require a quarterly purchase?

What is the total amount being charged today?

Is shipping included?

Are injection supplies included?

Will a higher dose change the price?

Does insurance cover the prescribed brand-name medication?

What happens if the prior authorization is denied?

Does the plan renew monthly or for a longer period?

How can future medication shipments be delayed?

How can the membership be canceled?

When does a medication order become nonrefundable?

These questions are more useful than comparing introductory prices alone.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is RoenRx per month?

The standard RoenRx weight-loss membership is currently advertised at $39 for the first month and $135 per month afterward. Medication is generally separate.

Does RoenRx include medication for $39?

No. The $39 offer generally covers the introductory month of the standard weight-loss membership. Medication is included only in plans specifically described as bundled medication-and-doctor programs.

How much is semaglutide through RoenRx?

Compounded semaglutide starts at a monthly equivalent of approximately $151 when purchased quarterly. The bundled semaglutide plan costs $217 for the first month and $297 per month afterward.

How much is tirzepatide through RoenRx?

Compounded tirzepatide starts at a monthly equivalent of approximately $216 when purchased quarterly. The bundled plan costs $349 for the first month and $449 per month afterward.

Can RoenRx help get Zepbound or Wegovy covered?

RoenRx can submit prior-authorization requests for prescribed brand-name GLP-1 medications. Insurance approval is not guaranteed.

Can RoenRx medication cost $25 per month?

Some commercially insured members may pay as little as approximately $25 per month for an approved brand-name GLP-1 medication. The RoenRx membership is generally charged separately.

Is RoenRx a recurring subscription?

Yes. Weight-loss memberships renew automatically until canceled. RoenRx says members can cancel through the “Manage Membership” section of their accounts.

Is RoenRx medication refundable?

Prescription medication sales are generally final once the partner pharmacy has issued and filled the prescription.

Contact RoenRx

RoenRx currently lists the following contact information:

Email: support@roenrx.com

Phone: (406) 720-4493

Phone support hours:

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m.–8 p.m. Eastern Time

Saturday and Sunday: 12 p.m.–8 p.m. Eastern Time

Final Verdict

RoenRx’s advertised $39 price is the introductory cost of its standard weight-loss membership—not typically the complete cost of treatment.

After the first month, the membership renews at $135 per month. Medication is then added separately unless the patient chooses an all-inclusive bundle.

Based on RoenRx’s current advertised pricing, estimated ongoing costs may be:

From approximately $160 per month with insurance and a $25 medication copay

From approximately $286 per month with the lowest advertised compounded semaglutide price

From approximately $351 per month with the lowest advertised compounded tirzepatide price

$297 per month for the bundled semaglutide plan

$449 per month for the bundled tirzepatide plan

RoenRx may be a practical choice for patients who want virtual provider access, insurance assistance, coaching, and the ability to choose between insured brand-name medication and self-pay compounded treatment.

Before enrolling, patients should verify the total amount due at checkout, whether several months are being purchased at once, what medication is included, when the membership renews, and when a prescription order becomes nonrefundable.

Press Inquiries

Shay Deolekar

shay.deolekar [at] getzealthy.com

https://roenrx.com