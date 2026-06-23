EARNED Signs 2026 MLB Draft Prospect and Tennessee Commit Cody Boshell

BOSTON, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EARNED is proud to announce the signing of Cody Boshell, a standout first baseman and left-handed pitcher from Florida, one of the nation's top prospects in the Class of 2026, a highly regarded 2026 MLB Draft prospect, and a University of Tennessee commit. Boshell joins Team EARNED as an ambassador, representing the brand's commitment to hard work, discipline, and earning every opportunity.

Standing 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Boshell has established himself as one of the premier players in the country. Known for his powerful left-handed bat, defensive versatility, and relentless work ethic, he has earned national recognition as one of the most closely watched players in the 2026 class.

"Cody embodies everything EARNED stands for," said the youth founders of EARNED. "Nobody gives you anything in this game. Cody has earned every opportunity through hard work, consistency, and discipline. He's the type of athlete we want young players to look up to, and we're excited to welcome him to Team EARNED."





For Boshell, the partnership is rooted in a shared mindset.

"EARNED represents what baseball is all about," said Boshell. "The game rewards the players who show up every day, put in the work, and stay committed to getting better. I'm excited to partner with a brand that stands for those values."

Boshell joins a growing EARNED roster that spans professional baseball, elite college programs, and nationally ranked high school talent. Through these partnerships, EARNED continues to build a community of athletes who share a commitment to hard work, discipline, and earning every opportunity.

As part of the partnership, Boshell will participate in EARNED content, social media campaigns, product launches, and future brand initiatives designed to inspire the next generation of ballplayers.

Founded by youth baseball players, EARNED is a baseball culture brand built on a simple belief: nothing is given—it's earned. Through apparel, storytelling, and athlete partnerships, EARNED celebrates the grit, discipline, and perseverance required to succeed on and off the field.

"Our mission has always been to celebrate the work behind the game," said the founders of EARNED. "Cody's journey reflects what EARNED is all about. Talent matters, but character, preparation, and work ethic are what separate players over time."

For more information, visit EARNEDBaseball.com and follow @EARNEDBaseball on social media.

About EARNED

EARNED is a baseball culture brand founded by 3rd and 4th grade brothers on the belief that success is never given—it is earned. Inspired by the lessons learned through baseball, EARNED creates apparel and content that celebrate grit, discipline, perseverance, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

The Uniform of Hustle.



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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d38db8e0-1825-45a5-be7d-e47f00e19325