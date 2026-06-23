Evolution Digital Technologies Expands AI Compute Leasing Services with New Mobile Management Platform to Support Global Business Growth

DENVER, Colorado, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolution Digital Technologies today announced the launch of its Smart Compute Management Platform, a new mobile solution designed to give customers greater visibility and control over their leased computing resources. The platform enables users to monitor resource allocation, track utilization, review leasing status, and receive system notifications directly from their smartphones, further enhancing the company's AI compute leasing services for businesses worldwide.





Founded in 2020, Evolution Digital Technologies is dedicated to delivering professional AI compute leasing services for enterprises, developers, research institutions, and technology innovators worldwide. The company provides flexible, reliable, and scalable computing resources, enabling customers to access high-performance infrastructure without the substantial investment required to purchase and maintain dedicated hardware.

Unlike traditional infrastructure deployment, which often involves significant capital expenditure, long procurement cycles, and ongoing maintenance, Evolution Digital Technologies offers a more flexible approach through compute leasing. Customers can allocate computing resources according to actual business requirements, allowing them to scale projects efficiently while optimizing operational costs.

Today, the company's computing infrastructure supports a wide range of AI-driven applications, including machine learning, deep learning, scientific computing, cloud rendering, engineering simulation, enterprise digital transformation, and large-scale data processing. By providing enterprise-grade computing resources on demand, Evolution Digital Technologies helps organizations accelerate project deployment while reducing infrastructure complexity.

Introducing a Smarter Mobile Compute Management Experience

To further enhance customer experience, Evolution Digital Technologies has recently launched an upgraded Smart Compute Management Platform, allowing customers to conveniently monitor their computing resources directly from their smartphones.

The new platform provides real-time visibility into key operational information, including allocated computing resources, compute allocation status, leasing status, historical resource usage, and system notifications. With a simple and intuitive mobile interface, customers can easily stay informed about the status of their computing resources anytime and anywhere.





The company believes that transparency is an important part of modern computing services. By giving customers greater visibility into resource allocation and operational status, the platform enables users to manage projects with greater confidence while improving overall operational efficiency.

This latest platform upgrade reflects Evolution Digital Technologies' ongoing commitment to combining advanced computing infrastructure with intelligent digital management tools, creating a more convenient and user-friendly service experience.

Building the Future of AI Infrastructure

As AI adoption continues to expand globally, more organizations are recognizing that computing power is becoming a fundamental business resource rather than simply an IT asset.

Evolution Digital Technologies remains focused on continuously expanding its computing infrastructure while improving platform performance, service quality, and customer experience. The company plans to further optimize its global resource network, enhance intelligent scheduling capabilities, and provide more flexible compute leasing solutions to support businesses of all sizes.

Looking ahead, Evolution Digital Technologies believes that accessible computing infrastructure will play an increasingly important role in enabling organizations to embrace artificial intelligence, accelerate innovation, and improve productivity. Through continuous investment in technology and service development, the company aims to become a trusted provider of AI computing infrastructure for customers worldwide.

By lowering the barriers to high-performance computing, Evolution Digital Technologies is helping businesses access the computational resources they need to innovate today while preparing for the intelligent economy of tomorrow.

About Evolution Digital Technologies

Established in 2020, Evolution Digital Technologies is a technology company specializing in AI compute leasing solutions. The company provides flexible access to enterprise-grade computing resources that support artificial intelligence, machine learning, scientific research, engineering simulation, cloud rendering, big data analytics, and other compute-intensive applications.

With a commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer-focused service, Evolution Digital Technologies continues to develop intelligent computing infrastructure and digital management solutions that help organizations efficiently access scalable computing resources in the AI era.

Media Contact

Evolution Digital Technologies

Website: https://evodigitaltech.net/

Email: info@evodigitaltech.net

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