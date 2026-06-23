These Are the Flavors at the Center of This Year’s Summer Celebrations and Gatherings, According to Food and Beverage Report

CERRITOS, Calif., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the official first day of Summer, one of the world’s top food and beverage flavor manufacturers is helping consumers level up their barbecues and outdoor gatherings by highlighting the top 10 flavors of the summer – five sweet and five savory. This year’s flavors, inspired by global cuisines and national favorites, were chosen based on consumer trends.

With the United States celebrating its 250th anniversary as a nation and the FIFA World Cup taking place across North America, T. Hasegawa USA’s 2026 Summer Flavors celebrate the diverse foods and joy of coming together around shared moments.

The 2026 Summer Flavors are:

Sweet

Firework – A patriotic burst of cherry, lime, and blue raspberry that captures the excitement of summer festivities and is reminiscent of the United States’ red, white, and blue.

A patriotic burst of cherry, lime, and blue raspberry that captures the excitement of summer festivities and is reminiscent of the United States’ red, white, and blue. Prickly Pear – A vibrant cactus fruit native to the Americas, delivering berry-like sweetness with bold color across beverages, sauces, and confections.

A vibrant cactus fruit native to the Americas, delivering berry-like sweetness with bold color across beverages, sauces, and confections. Sweetcorn – A nostalgic, nutty-sweet favorite that brings carnival-style comfort to beverages and desserts. More than half of U.S. candy and dessert eaters have already tried a sweetcorn-flavored treat.

A nostalgic, nutty-sweet favorite that brings carnival-style comfort to beverages and desserts. More than half of U.S. candy and dessert eaters have already tried a sweetcorn-flavored treat. White Peach – A honeyed, delicate sweetness that shines in refreshing drinks, jams and grilled desserts -- perfectly ripe for summer. 46% of consumers have tried white peach in non-alcoholic beverages.

A honeyed, delicate sweetness that shines in refreshing drinks, jams and grilled desserts -- perfectly ripe for summer. 46% of consumers have tried white peach in non-alcoholic beverages. Blackberry – Rich, tangy, and versatile, blackberries' deep sweetness and bold hue make them a standout addition to both sweet and savory applications.



Savory

Charcoal – The essence of summer grilling, delivering a smoky, complex char that elevates meats, vegetables, and seafood. 77% of US consumers like to try new flavors while grilling, while 34% research ways to enhance food quality when grilling.

The essence of summer grilling, delivering a smoky, complex char that elevates meats, vegetables, and seafood. 77% of US consumers like to try new flavors while grilling, while 34% research ways to enhance food quality when grilling. Guajillo – A staple of Mexican cuisine, this moderately spicy chili brings sweet heat to everything from savory dishes to desserts and chocolate. Nearly half of global consumers have sought intense, bold flavors.

A staple of Mexican cuisine, this moderately spicy chili brings sweet heat to everything from savory dishes to desserts and chocolate. Nearly half of global consumers have sought intense, bold flavors. Yakitori – Classic Japanese skewered chicken grilled over charcoal with a sweet soy-based glaze, offering simple, high-quality flavor ideal for gatherings.

Classic Japanese skewered chicken grilled over charcoal with a sweet soy-based glaze, offering simple, high-quality flavor ideal for gatherings. Spicy Coconut – Tropical and fiery, this creamy chili-infused flavor draws inspiration from the culinary traditions of South Asia, Brazil and Jamaica.

Tropical and fiery, this creamy chili-infused flavor draws inspiration from the culinary traditions of South Asia, Brazil and Jamaica. White Miso – A mild, tangy Japanese seasoning paste made from fermented rice and soybeans that adds umami depth to dressings, marinades, and grilled dishes.



“With our nation’s 250th anniversary and the World Cup now in North America, global cuisine and regional pride will converge on our restaurant menus, grocery store shelves, and pantries like never before,” said Mark Webster, vice president of sales and marketing at T. Hasegawa USA. “As consumer preferences continue to evolve, food and beverage brands are uniquely positioned to have fun and leverage bold and nuanced flavors to capitalize on the excitement this summer brings.”

Summer flavors are just one of several findings in the 2026 Summer Flavors Report, a free publication by California-based flavor manufacturer T. Hasegawa USA.

T. Hasegawa has developed custom flavors for the world’s top food and beverage brands for more than a century. Globally recognized for its innovation and expertise in flavor development and proprietary flavor-enhancing technologies, T. Hasegawa remains at the forefront of consumer trends and shares these developments and research findings throughout the food and beverage industry.

In addition to unveiling this year’s summer flavors, T. Hasegawa’s reports predict other up-and-coming ingredients, flavor trends, and consumer patterns that will shape the world of foods and beverages, including:

64% of U.S. consumers would like their usual grocer to offer more international food and drink products

44% of U.S. and Canadian consumers say traditional and nostalgic flavors influence their food and beverage choices

29% of U.S. and Canadian consumers say seasonal and limited-edition flavors influence their food and beverage choices



These findings and more can be found in T. Hasegawa’s 2026 Summer Flavors Report, available for free download at: www.thasegawa.com/summer-flavors-2026/

About T. Hasegawa USA, Inc.

For more than a century, T. Hasegawa has made ‘Life Taste Better’ through custom flavors and fragrances developed for the world’s top food and beverage brands. T. Hasegawa is recognized around the world for its innovation and product differentiation, which builds our clients’ product flavor to unparalleled standards. Through a passion for culinary creation and a strong faith in the power of aroma and taste, T. Hasegawa’s flavor experts work to improve the way we experience food and beverages. Learn more at www.thasegawa.com.