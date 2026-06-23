Coherus and Zumutor Biologics Announce Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate ZM008 in Combination with LOQTORZI® (toripalimab-tpzi)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHRS) and Zumutor Biologics Inc. (“Zumutor”), an immuno-oncology biotech company, today announced a clinical collaboration and supply agreement to conduct a Phase 1 trial of ZM008, a novel NK checkpoint anti-LLT1 monoclonal antibody in combination with LOQTORZI (toripalimab-tpzi), a next-generation PD-1 inhibitor (Trial ID: NCT06451497). The study will enroll patients with colorectal, head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, clear cell renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancers, among other solid tumors.

“We are excited to partner with Zumutor Biologics on the development of LOQTORZI with ZM0008 as a novel combination treatment for cancer patients in this Phase 1 study,” said Theresa LaVallee, Ph.D., Chief Scientific and Development Officer at Coherus Oncology. “This collaboration is another example of our strategy to expand potential LOQTORZI indications beyond NPC and strengthen the clinical data package in the US through cost-efficient drug supply agreements, evaluating LOQTORZI with novel mechanisms in prioritized tumor types such as NSCLC, HNSCC, and others.”

ZM008, discovered using Zumutor’s proprietary fully human monoclonal antibody library INABLR®, has demonstrated a favorable safety profile, with no dose-limiting toxicities or anti-drug antibodies. In an ongoing monotherapy study, ZM008 has shown clinical benefit in metastatic patients previously treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Targeting complementary adaptive and innate immune pathways can unlock meaningful clinical benefit, particularly in hard-to-treat “cold tumors” that remain less responsive to current immunotherapies. “This Phase 1 study will evaluate ZM008 in combination with LOQTORZI and will generate key insights into response mechanisms, identify predictive biomarkers, and refine patient selection strategies to accelerate personalized therapies,” said Maloy Ghosh, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Zumutor. The trial will evaluate safety, tolerability, and the recommended dose of ZM008, enrolling up to 45 patients across dose-escalation and expansion cohorts in the United States.

“The initiation of combination studies of ZM008 with toripalimab, from Coherus Oncology, represents a pivotal milestone for our lead program,” said Kavitha Iyer Rodrigues, CEO of Zumutor Biologics Inc. “Building on encouraging early clinical data, this advancement strengthens our conviction in ZM008’s potential to deliver a differentiated and meaningful immunotherapy option for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers and underscores our commitment to accelerating its clinical development.”

Under the terms of the clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement, Coherus Oncology will provide LOQTORZI to Zumutor, which will be the sponsor of the Phase 1 clinical combination trial. Zumutor and Coherus each retain all commercial rights to their respective compounds, as monotherapies or combination therapies.

About Zumutor Biologics Inc.

Zumutor Biologics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation immunotherapies by targeting innate immune pathways, with a focus on natural killer (NK) cell checkpoints. Headquartered in Boston, with R&D operations in Bangalore, the company leverages its proprietary INABLR® platform-combining high-diversity human antibody libraries with yeast and phage display technologies, to rapidly advance differentiated biologics.

Zumutor’s lead asset, ZM008, a novel anti-LLT1 antibody, is currently in first-in-human clinical trials in the U.S., with dose expansion planned. The company is also progressing additional pipeline programs targeting NK cell activation pathways with strong oncology potential.

Founded in 2015, Zumutor has raised approximately $33 million from a reputable global investor syndicate.

Zumutor Contacts

Kavitha Iyer Rodrigues: CEO, Zumutor Biologics Inc

Kavithaiyer.rodrigues@zumutor.com

Maloy Ghosh, Ph.D: CSO, Zumutor Biologics Inc

Maloy.ghosh@zumutor.com

About Coherus Oncology

Coherus Oncology is a fully integrated commercial-stage innovative oncology company with an approved next-generation programmed death receptor-1 (“PD-1”) inhibitor, LOQTORZI® (toripalimab-tpzi), and a pipeline that includes two mid-stage clinical candidates targeting liver, prostate, head & neck, colorectal and other cancers. The Company’s strategy is to grow sales of LOQTORZI in R/M Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma and advance the development of its two pipeline candidates in combination with LOQTORZI and through strategic partnerships.

Coherus’ innovative oncology pipeline includes multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable a robust antitumor response and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Tagmokitug is a highly selective cytolytic anti-CCR8 antibody currently in Phase 1b/2a studies in patients with advanced solid tumors; including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer, gastric, gastro-esophageal-junction, esophageal adenocarcinoma and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. Casdozokitug is a novel IL-27 antagonistic antibody currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in patients with first-line hepatocellular carcinoma.

LOQTORZI® is a registered trademark of Coherus Oncology, Inc.

©2026 Coherus Oncology, Inc. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Coherus’ expectations about identifying sales multiples and synergies; the ability of Coherus’ I-O pipeline to enhance outcomes for cancer patients; the ability to reduce risk for Coherus’ pipeline; expectations for the timing when Coherus will be able to commence future clinical studies or receive clinical data for its product candidates; Coherus’ ability to enter into additional partnerships; Coherus’ ability to grow revenues; and Coherus’ expectations about total addressable opportunity for each of its product candidates.

Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Coherus’ actual results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process; risks related to Coherus’ dependence on an ability to raise funds in the future, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; risks related to Coherus’ existing and potential collaboration partners; risks of Coherus’ competitive position; the risks and uncertainties of the regulatory approval process, including the speed of regulatory review and the timing of Coherus’ regulatory filings; the risk of FDA review issues; and the risks and uncertainties of possible litigation. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Coherus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Coherus’ business in general, see Coherus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2026, including the section therein captioned “Risk Factors” and in other documents Coherus files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Coherus’ results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 are not necessarily indicative of its operating results for any future periods.

LOQTORZI®, whether or not appearing in large print or with the trademark symbol, is a registered trademark of Coherus Oncology, Inc.

Coherus Oncology Contact Information:

For Investors and Media:

Carrie Graham

VP, Investor Relations & Advocacy

IR@coherus.com