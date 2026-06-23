Veteran Trial Lawyer Adele M. Blackmore Begins New Chapter as Mediator with UWWM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than 40 years in the courtroom, veteran trial attorney Adele M. Blackmore has embarked on a new chapter in her legal career, joining Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group as a Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Civil Mediator and arbitrator.





Ms. Blackmore's transition follows a distinguished career representing clients on both sides of the bar. Most recently, she served as a Senior Trial Lawyer for State Farm Insurance, where she handled all phases of civil litigation, including case evaluation, depositions, mediations, arbitrations and jury trials. Earlier in her career, she maintained a private practice representing plaintiffs in personal injury and commercial litigation matters while also handling insurance-related defense work.

A Florida Board-Certified Civil Trial Lawyer since 1991, Ms. Blackmore has spent decades evaluating risk, negotiating settlements and trying cases throughout Florida. She has participated in hundreds of mediations and settlement conferences, experiences that ultimately strengthened her belief in alternative dispute resolution as an effective way to help parties resolve disputes on their own terms.

Ms. Blackmore's legal experience spans personal injury, insurance disputes, premises liability, motor vehicle accidents, commercial litigation, PIP matters and subrogation claims. Her unique perspective as both plaintiff's counsel and defense counsel enables her to understand the priorities, concerns and challenges facing all participants in a dispute.

For more details or to schedule a mediation, contact her case manager, Christy Clark, at cclark@uww-adr.com or (954) 423-8856.

In addition to her trial credentials, Ms. Blackmore is a past president of the American Board of Trial Advocates' Fort Lauderdale Chapter. Colleagues throughout South Florida have long recognized her for her professionalism, preparation and practical approach to resolving complex legal matters.

Ms. Blackmore earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Dayton School of Law and has been a member of The Florida Bar since 1985.

About Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group:

Upchurch Watson White & Max is a nationally recognized mediation firm known for its skilled mediators and innovative dispute resolution strategies. The firm specializes in complex, high-stakes cases and serves clients throughout Florida and beyond. On the Web: uww-adr.com