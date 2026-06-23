Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Primoris Services Corporation

MILWAUKEE, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Primoris (NYSE: PRIM). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Primoris may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.

Click here to join our investigation or to obtain additional information, or contact us at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

On June 22, 2026, Primoris updated its financial outlook and announced the departure of Jeremy Kinch, its chief operating officer.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

3620 East Layton Ave.

Cudahy, WI 53110

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

www.ademilaw.com

