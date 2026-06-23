AM Rx Announces Expanded Online Access and Insurance Support for Zepbound

New York, NY, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AM Rx today announced the expansion of its online weight-management program, including a dedicated insurance-support pathway for eligible patients who may qualify for Zepbound.

GLP-1s from AM Rx

The expanded program combines virtual medical evaluations, prescription management, insurance coordination, one-on-one coaching and ongoing communication with licensed healthcare providers. When Zepbound is prescribed, AM Rx’s care coordination team can assist patients with insurance verification and prior-authorization requirements.

“Patients are often interested in prescription weight-loss treatment but do not know whether their insurance covers it or how to complete the required authorization process,” said an AM Rx spokesperson. “This expanded pathway is designed to give eligible patients a clearer way to receive a medical evaluation, understand their coverage options and remain connected with their care team throughout treatment.”

Zepbound is a once-weekly prescription medication containing tirzepatide. It is FDA-approved for chronic weight management in eligible adults when used alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. It is also approved for moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea in adults with obesity.

Prescription eligibility, medication selection and dosage are determined by a licensed healthcare provider based on each patient’s medical history and clinical needs.

Insurance Coordination for Eligible Patients

As part of the expanded program, AM Rx may assist commercially insured patients with:

Insurance-benefit verification

Prior-authorization submissions

Requests for supporting clinical documentation

Communication regarding approval or denial decisions

Review of alternative treatment options when coverage is unavailable

Prescription routing to an eligible local or mail-order pharmacy

Insurance companies retain complete control over coverage decisions. Approval is not guaranteed, and patient costs may vary based on deductibles, copays, coinsurance, employer benefits, pharmacy selection and eligibility for manufacturer savings programs.

AM Rx advertises that some qualifying commercially insured patients may pay approximately $25 per month for Zepbound after insurance approval and applicable savings. This price is not available to every patient, and AM Rx’s membership fee is generally billed separately.

Virtual Weight-Management Care

Patients begin through AM Rx’s online platform by completing a medical questionnaire covering their health history, current medications, previous weight-management efforts and treatment goals.

A licensed provider then reviews the submitted information and determines whether additional documentation, laboratory testing or a virtual consultation is needed. The provider may recommend Zepbound, another prescription medication or a non-medication treatment plan.

When a prescription is issued, it may be sent to the patient’s preferred pharmacy or fulfilled through an eligible partner pharmacy. Members can continue communicating with their care team regarding treatment progress, side effects, refill requests and dosage questions.

The AM Rx program may include:

Online evaluations from licensed medical providers

Personalized weight-management plans

Secure provider messaging

Prescription and refill management

Insurance and prior-authorization support

One-on-one weight-loss coaching

Nutrition and activity guidance

Pharmacy pickup or eligible home-delivery options

A prescription is not guaranteed, and AM Rx does not prescribe medication unless a licensed provider determines that it is medically appropriate.

Program Pricing

AM Rx currently offers an introductory weight-management membership priced at $39 for the first month. The membership renews at $135 per month unless canceled.

The membership includes virtual medical care, coaching and insurance-support services. Medication is normally billed separately.

Patients whose insurance does not cover Zepbound may discuss other treatment options with their provider. Depending on eligibility, clinical appropriateness and availability, options may include another FDA-approved medication or a patient-specific compounded treatment.

AM Rx advertises compounded tirzepatide beginning at a monthly equivalent of approximately $216 under certain multi-month arrangements. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved and are not FDA-approved generic versions of Zepbound. Availability, pricing and prescribing eligibility may change.

Focus on Ongoing Patient Support

AM Rx’s expanded program is designed to provide continuing care beyond the initial prescription decision.

Members may communicate with their provider and coach through AM Rx’s secure platform, allowing the care team to review progress, answer treatment questions and determine whether changes are appropriate.

“Our goal is to make the process easier to understand while ensuring that treatment decisions remain between each patient and a qualified medical provider,” the AM Rx spokesperson said. “Insurance navigation, coaching and continuing medical support are important parts of helping patients remain informed throughout their care.”

Important Safety Information

Zepbound may cause side effects, including nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal discomfort, indigestion, injection-site reactions and fatigue.

Zepbound contains a boxed warning concerning thyroid C-cell tumors observed in animal studies. It should not be used by patients with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma or by patients with Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2.

Patients should provide their complete medical history and medication list to their provider before beginning treatment. Zepbound should not be used with another tirzepatide-containing medication or another GLP-1 receptor agonist.

Individual results vary. No specific amount of weight loss is guaranteed.

About AM Rx

AM Rx is an online healthcare platform connecting eligible patients with licensed medical providers for weight management and other healthcare needs. Its virtual weight-management program may include medical evaluations, prescription management, insurance coordination, coaching and ongoing provider communication.

Treatment availability varies by state and patient eligibility. Prescriptions are issued only when a licensed provider determines that medication is clinically appropriate.

For additional information, visit GetAMRx.com.

Press Inquiries

Shay Deolekar

support [at] getzealthy.com

https://getamrx.com