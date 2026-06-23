Muskrat Dam First Nation Energized by Wataynikaneyap Power

FORT WILLIAM FIRST NATION, Ontario, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wataynikaneyap Power is pleased to announce the energization of Muskrat Dam First Nation. The northern Ontario community was connected to the provincial power grid on April 9, 2026. Upon grid connection, the community was able to turn off the diesel generators which had previously been their only power source.

“Muskrat Dam has not had capital infrastructure for nearly 30 years, but even if we could have expanded, we would have been unable to connect any new buildings due to power constraints. Now, with these power constraints removed, we can begin planning for growth—starting with connecting the construction camp we’ve purchased, the new build for the Aboriginal Head Start Program, and continuing to build much needed homes for community members,” Muskrat Dam Chief Carla Duncan states. “Moving away from diesel will bring significant long-term benefits to the community. In the past, we’ve had to rely on transporting diesel by air when winter roads were unavailable, which is very costly. With grid power, the First Nation can redirect cost-overrun expenses toward other community priorities.”

Wataynikaneyap Power is majority-owned by an equal partnership of 24 First Nations, in partnership with Fortis Inc. and other private investors. The 1,800 km Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system will ultimately connect 17 remote First Nations to the Ontario power grid, removing their reliance on diesel-generated electricity. Muskrat Dam First Nation is the 16th community connected, and the last energization as part of the current EPC contract.1

“We connected the 16th First Nation to the grid on April 9. Congratulations to Muskrat Dam First Nation!” remarks Margaret Kenequanash, CEO of Wataynikaneyap Power. “We have accomplished this major initiative despite so many sticks in the wheel. Construction was completed in May 2024 and now we move forward with the vision of the People, which is to maintain and grow First Nation ownership of major infrastructure on the Homelands. We need to keep this momentum, so our future generations can thrive.”

“I’m proud to be a part of this historical life-changing initiative, directed by the People,” remarks Frank Mckay, Board Chair for the Wataynikaneyap Power General Partnership (WPGP). “Our youth can now think about what they can do for their community, their families, and for themselves – without power restrictions.”

Muskrat Dam First Nation is located about 600 km north of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The community is accessible only by air, and ice road during the winter. The Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system connects the Muskrat Dam community distribution system to the Ontario grid through a total of 700 km of line and five substations, originating from Dinorwic, Ontario. At Muskrat Dam, the Wataynikaneyap line splits towards two of the most northern communities on the transmission system. Muskrat Dam First Nation will now be served by Hydro One Remote Communities Inc. for the community’s local distribution of electricity.

_______________

1 Wataynikaneyap Power will continue to work with McDowell Lake First Nation, the 17th community, with the goal of becoming grid connected in the future.



Eliezar Mckay, First Nation LP Board Chair, states, “Today we celebrate a transformative milestone for Muskrat Dam First Nation. This achievement reflects the strength of our partnerships and the drive of our People.”

“Connecting Muskrat Dam First Nation to the provincial grid is a powerful example of what can be achieved through strong partnerships and a shared commitment,” remarks David Hutchens, President and CEO, Fortis Inc. “At Fortis, we’re proud to work alongside Wataynikaneyap Power and the First Nations owners in making reliable, clean electricity possible — opening the door to new opportunities for growth, well-being, and a stronger future.”

On June 23, Muskrat Dam invited Wataynikaneyap Power, Opiikapawiin Services, government, and other stakeholders to celebrate this momentous occasion in the community.

“The partnership that we are celebrating today is part of the largest First Nations-led grid connection infrastructure project in Canada. Along with economic benefits for the community, connecting Muskrat Dam First Nation to the provincial power grid brings clean, reliable and expandable electricity to community members,” states the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services. “Congratulations to Muskrat Dam First Nation and Wataynikaneyap Power on this significant milestone. Thanks to Indigenous leaders and strong collaboration, more communities can benefit from the economic development opportunities that reliable power brings.”

About Wataynikaneyap Power

Wataynikaneyap Power is a licensed transmission company majority-owned by a partnership of 24 First Nations in partnership with Fortis Inc. and other private investors, regulated by the Ontario Energy Board. FortisOntario Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortis Inc., acts as the project manager through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wataynikaneyap Power PM Inc. The 24 First Nations also established Opiikapawiin Services to lead the community engagement and participation for Wataynikaneyap Power LP. To connect remote communities to the electrical grid, Wataynikaneyap Power is developing, managing construction, and operating approximately 1,800 kilometres of transmission lines and 22 substations in northwestern Ontario. For further information, please visit: www.wataypower.ca.

Wataynikaneyap Power recognizes that the land on which Wataynikaneyap has its head office is in the Homeland of Animikiii Wajiw. Gitchi Gami Anishjnabek are signatory to Robinson-Superior Treaty of 1850.

About First Nation Limited Partnership

First Nation Limited Partnership (FNLP) is a partnership of 24 First Nations in Northwestern Ontario working together to connect 17 remote communities currently powered by diesel generation stations. FNLP was established in 2015 to be the ownership and control of the participating First Nations’ interest in Wataynikaneyap Power LP. The 51% interest in Wataynikaneyap Power LP is equally owned by each of the 24 First Nation communities and FNLP will maintain their ability to increase their ownership to 100% over time.

About Fortis

Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2025 revenue of $12 billion and total assets of $77 billion as of March 31, 2026. The Corporation's 9,900 employees serve utility customers in Canada, the U.S., and Caribbean. Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

About Opiikapawiin Services

Opiikapawiin Services LP (OSLP) was established by a partnership of 24 First Nations in Northwestern Ontario. OSLP is primarily responsible for administering projects and programs for Wataynikaneyap Power PM through a service agreement, relating to community engagement, community readiness, education & training, business readiness, stakeholder engagement, communications, and capacity building. OSLP also supports the First Nation Partnership in the management of its investment in Wataynikaneyap Power. For additional information, please visit: www.oslp.ca

Media Contacts

Kristine Carmichael, Director of Corporate and Customer Services

FortisOntario Inc.

(905) 994-3637

Kristine.Carmichael@fortisontario.com Mary Kita, Manager, Communications

Wataynikaneyap Power

(807) 631-7503

Mary.Kita@wataypower.ca



