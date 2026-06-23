Hypersurface Acquires Acre to Launch the First On-Chain Bitcoin Premium Income Vault

George Town, Cayman Islands , June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Hypersurface, the on-chain execution layer for volatility strategies, today announced its acquisition of Acre, a Bitcoin-native vault infrastructure provider. The acquisition brings together Acre’s Bitcoin deposit and allocator technology with Hypersurface’s on-chain volatility execution engine to launch the Hypersurface Bitcoin Premium Income vault (HSBPI), the first on-chain managed Bitcoin strategy that trades volatility.

HSBPI combines Acre's infrastructure for seamless Bitcoin deposits and conversion with the Hypersurface’s volatility execution engine running on HyperEVM. The resulting product enables Bitcoin holders to deposit BTC directly and access a professionally managed volatility strategy that generates premium income through options-based trading, all while operating fully on-chain.

The launch comes amid growing demand for Bitcoin premium income products in traditional finance. Comparable products include Yieldmax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) and BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF (BITA). Unlike these products, HSBPI is denominated in BTC and runs fully on-chain, allowing users to deposit BTC directly and earn returns without converting into traditional financial products.

HSBPI will be managed by Monarq Asset Management, a quantitative digital asset investment firm, with strategy execution taking place through the Hypersurface protocol.

"We started Acre to give Bitcoin holders a better home for their assets, and this acquisition is the most exciting step yet toward that goal," said Laura Wallendal, CEO and Founder of Acre. "Hypersurface has built exactly the engine our vision needed. Bringing our infrastructure together with their execution layer means the work we started gets to grow into something far bigger."

"Acre has built Bitcoin infrastructure that's a natural fit for expanding our product suite," added Monica Quaintance, Co-founder and CEO of Hypersurface. "This acquisition is aligned with our long-term strategy for increasing access to on-chain vol trading and expanding our presence in Bitcoin-native yield and vault products. By combining our technologies and teams, we can accelerate our roadmap and bring innovative Bitcoin income strategies to market faster."

As part of the transition, existing Acre depositors will have the opportunity to migrate their deposits into HSBPI while retaining self-custody of their Bitcoin. The teams will provide detailed migration instructions, timelines, and any user-facing updates ahead of implementation.

The acquisition is currently subject to the completion of final documentation and operational readiness processes. Additional details regarding product launch timing, migration procedures, and platform integration will be announced in the coming months.

About Acre

Acre builds Bitcoin-native vault infrastructure and allocator technology, giving BTC holders a simple, self-custodial way to put their Bitcoin to work. Through acreBTC, depositors retain custody of their assets while accessing on-chain yield strategies.

Learn more at acre.fi

About Monarq

Monarq Asset Management is a multi-strategy quantitative digital asset investment firm, applying systematic research and disciplined execution across delta-neutral and directional strategies on both centralized and on-chain venues. Founded by the team behind crypto hedge fund LedgerPrime and led by CEO Shiliang Tang, Monarq manages several hundred million dollars in assets and is backed by digital asset prime broker FalconX.

Learn more at monarq-am.com

About Hypersurface

Hypersurface is the on-chain execution layer for volatility strategies. Its live, audited execution engine lets holders, treasuries, and on-chain vaults sell covered calls and cash-secured puts and access real options liquidity directly on-chain on HyperEVM.

Learn more at hypersurface.io

Media Contact

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Disclosure

Actual returns will vary with market conditions, including Bitcoin volatility and option premium levels, and may be lower, zero, or negative. HSBPI is a managed volatility strategy that carries risk, including loss of principal; selling options caps upside participation in Bitcoin rallies and provides only limited protection against price declines. Nothing in this announcement is investment, financial, legal, or tax advice, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any asset. Digital assets are highly volatile. Prospective participants should do their own research and consult their own advisors.

Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, financial guidance, or a solicitation to buy or sell any securities or cryptocurrencies. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this release are solely those of the issuing company or its authorized representatives. The publisher, distributor, and any associated third parties make no representations or guarantees of profit, and explicitly disclaim any liability for losses or damages incurred as a result of using or relying on the information presented.

Cryptocurrency and digital asset investments carry a high level of risk, including the potential loss of all capital. There are no guarantees of performance, and markets may become illiquid or go to zero. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own independent research and consult with licensed financial professionals before making any investment decisions.