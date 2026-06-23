"Aging is a Drag" Returns for Fifth Year

VICTORIA, British Columbia, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wellesley Seniors Residence (The Wellesley) is very pleased to announce it will host Aging is a Drag on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at 2:00 pm.

What began five years ago as a one-person drag show performed in a seniors residence has grown into a celebrated community event bringing together older adults, drag performers, care providers, and community leaders from across Greater Victoria.

On June 30, The Wellesley will host Aging is a Drag, an afternoon of entertainment, connection, and celebration featuring performances by local drag artists Anya Marx, Vivian Vanderpuss, Mina Mercury, Woofie, and Eddilicious.

Founded by Max A., Assistant General Manager at The Wellesley, Aging is a Drag was created to address an issue often overlooked in discussions about aging: the importance of maintaining community, identity, and joy throughout later life.

"Five years ago, I walked into a seniors residence in drag and hoped for the best," said Max. "There was genuine uncertainty about how residents would respond. What happened instead was laughter, connection, and overwhelming support. Every year since then, the event has continued to grow."

This year's event marks several milestones. For the first time, residents themselves will take the stage in a choreographed musical number alongside the performers, highlighting the event's evolution from a simple performance into a truly participatory celebration. The show will also be presented in a new indoor venue featuring professional stage lighting and production elements designed to create a more immersive experience for attendees.

The move to The Wellesley, an independent living community, also creates new opportunities for resident engagement and storytelling. Several LGBTQ+ residents, including a long-term same-sex couple, have expressed interest in sharing their experiences of aging, community, and inclusion.

While drag provides the entertainment, organizers say the event's deeper purpose is to combat social isolation and create spaces where seniors feel connected and valued.

"One thing I've learned working with older adults is that we often underestimate them," said Max. "Seniors don't stop wanting fun, culture, laughter, or meaningful experiences. They deserve opportunities to engage with the world as adults with rich lives, diverse interests, and unique stories."

The event comes at a time when conversations around diversity, equity, and inclusion continue to evolve across North America. Organizers note that LGBTQ+ seniors remain disproportionately vulnerable to social isolation and may face additional barriers to maintaining connections with their communities as they age.

Aging is a Drag is part of a broader effort to increase visibility and inclusion for LGBTQ+ older adults in Victoria. Earlier this year, the Victoria Pride Society approved the creation of the city's first Seniors Viewing Area for the Victoria Pride Parade, an initiative proposed by Max in his role as a member of the Pride Society's Board of Directors. Retirement Concepts and West Coast Senior Housing Management are sponsors of the event.

“What inspires me most are our queer elders," said Max. “They are the foundation of so many of the communities we cherish today, having shaped them through decades of courage, creativity, and advocacy. Their resilience and lived experience continue to enrich us all. As they age, it’s essential that they remain celebrated, supported, and deeply connected to the communities they helped build.”

Members of the media are invited to attend. We are happy to arrange interviews with the organizers, performers and participating residents.

EVENT DETAILS

Aging is a Drag

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

2:00 pm

The Wellesley Seniors Residence

2800 Blanshard Street

Victoria, BC

MEDIA CONTACT

Max A.

Assistant General Manager

The Wellesley Seniors Residence

E. marignon@retirementconcepts.com

M. 778-833-3979

The Wellesley is proudly owned by Retirement Concepts | Managed by West Coast Seniors Housing Management