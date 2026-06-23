Tellus Power Partners with Nayax to Simplify Commercial EV Charging Deployment with an Integrated Charging and Payments Platform

IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellus Power Global Holding Limited (“Tellus Power” or the “Company”), a deep technology company building bi-directional energy transfer systems to power the physical AI economy, today announced a partnership with Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform.

Commercial charging deployments often require operators to coordinate multiple vendors across charging hardware, payment processing and network management, creating unnecessary complexity and slowing deployment. By reducing reliance on disconnected systems, the partnership is expected to create a more seamless experience for charging operators and drivers alike.

The integrated solution is expected to combine Tellus Power's AC Level 2 Charger with Nayax's payment and management capabilities, delivering a turnkey solution that simplifies deployment, operations an monetization for charging operators. Operators are expected to be able to access charging, payments and management capabilities together in a single offering while preserving the flexibility to integrate with their existing vendors through open industry standards.

“The next phase of EV charging growth is expected to be driven by largely 100 percent seamless, end-to-end solutions,” said Mike Calise, CEO of Tellus Power. “Operators are looking for technology that simply works, with real-time telemetry, seamless transactions and no unnecessary complexity. They shouldn't have to piece together charging hardware, payments and management software from multiple vendors to build and scale a successful charging business. By partnering with Nayax, we're bringing those capabilities together in a single platform that helps operators get to market faster, operate more efficiently and deliver the seamless experience we believe customers expect.”

As demand for commercial charging infrastructure continues to grow, operators are increasingly seeking solutions that can be deployed quickly, managed efficiently and scaled without added complexity. The Tellus Power and Nayax partnership is designed to help meet those evolving needs through a more integrated approach to charging, payments and operations.

"At Nayax, our goal is to make payments and management the simplest part of any charging deployment - for every operator and every hardware partner we work with. Tellus Power is a strong example of what becomes possible when an advanced charger and an open payments platform are built to work together from day one, and we're proud to bring that integrated experience to operators worldwide." said Jason Zarillo, President of Nayax Energy.

Across Europe, regulatory initiatives such as Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) are establishing more accessible and user-friendly EV charging as the new standard. The Tellus Power and Nayax partnership is expected to help small and medium-sized businesses meet these evolving expectations by combining AC charging, payments and management into a single integrated platform that simplifies deployment and improves the driver experience.

Tellus Power will showcase its AC Level 2 Charger featuring Nayax's integrated payment and management capabilities at Power2Drive Europe 2026, taking place June 23-25 in Munich, Germany, Hall C6, Booth 155. Nayax will also have the charger on display in Hall B6 at booth 355 at the same venue. Visitors will have the opportunity to see how the combined platform brings charging, payments and management capabilities together in a turnkey solution designed to simplify operations and support scalable network growth. To schedule a meeting with the team at Power2Drive Europe, contact sales@telluspower.com.

About Tellus Power

Tellus Power is a deep technology company building bi-directional energy transfer systems to power the physical AI economy. Our products unify fleet and passenger vehicle charging, battery storage, and vehicle-to-grid capabilities. This infrastructure enables two-way control of high flow-rate electrons through a grid -edge energy system. Deployed globally, Tellus Power is enabling the convergence of electrification, robotics, autonomy, and distributed energy resources.

Find out more at https://telluspowergroup.com .

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers’ growth across multiple channels. As of March 31, 2026, Nayax has 13 global offices, approximately 1,250 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax’s mission is to improve our customers’ revenue potential and operational efficiency — effectively and simply. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com

Tellus Power Company Contact

Caitlin McCann

cmccann@telluspower.com