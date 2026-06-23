Toll Brothers Announces Model Grand Opening at Toll Brothers at Thornebrook in Bulverde, Texas

BULVERDE, Texas, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated model home grand opening at its newest San Antonio-area community, Toll Brothers at Thornebrook, in Bulverde, Texas. The Company will host a ribbon cutting event with the Bulverde Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 25 at 11:30 a.m. at the community located at 1123 Sirockham in Bulverde.

Located within the Thornebrook master plan, Toll Brothers at Thornebrook features single-family homes on expansive one-acre home sites with prices starting from the upper $800,000s. These homes feature spacious, open-concept floor plans with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, and 3- to 4-car garages. Home shoppers can explore sophisticated personalization options to design a home that perfectly fits their lifestyle.





The public is invited to tour the Winry Contemporary model home and experience the exceptional luxury offered in this gated community. This professionally designed home showcases expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces, modern architecture, and elegant finishes.

"Toll Brothers at Thornebrook offers a unique opportunity to enjoy luxury living in a serene, gated community with thoughtfully designed homes and incredible amenities," said Matt Foran, Division President of Toll Brothers in San Antonio. "We are excited to welcome the community to explore our model homes and experience the unparalleled quality and craftsmanship for which Toll Brothers is known."





Residents of Toll Brothers at Thornebrook will enjoy access to a six-acre community park, 90 acres of open space, and over four miles of scenic walking trails. The community is served by the highly acclaimed Comal Independent School District, with Rahe Bulverde Elementary School, Spring Branch Middle School, and Smithson Valley High School nearby. Conveniently located just 25 minutes from San Antonio International Airport, this community offers both tranquility and easy access to urban amenities.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





For more information on Toll Brothers at Thornebrook or to schedule an appointment, call 877-500-0508 or visit TollBrothersatThornebrook.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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