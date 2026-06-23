[Latest] Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Size/Share Worth USD 182.9 Billion by 2035 at a 3.92% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Size, Trends and Insights By Source (Refinery-Based LPG, Associated Gas-Based LPG, Non-Associated Gas-Based LPG), By Product Type (Propane, Butane, Propane-Butane Mixtures), By Distribution Channel (Cylinders/Bottled LPG, Bulk LPG, Pipeline Distribution), By Application (Residential Cooking & Heating, Commercial, Industrial, Autogas (Transportation Fuel), Petrochemical Feedstock, Power Generation, Agriculture, Others), By End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial & Hospitality, Manufacturing & Industrial, Chemical & Petrochemical, Transportation, Agriculture, Energy & Utilities, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market size and share was valued at approximately USD 124.5 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 129 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 182.9 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3.92% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Revenue and Trends

The demand for clean fuel, energy consumption in both residential and commercial sectors, and the slow shift towards low-emission fuel alternatives are expected to lead to sustained growth in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market during the forecast period. LPG remains an energy-efficient alternative fuel for cooking, heating, industrial, and vehicular applications due to its ease of use. Growing urbanization, especially in developing countries, is enhancing household penetration of LPG, as governments increasingly shift towards cleaner fuels from biomass and coal.

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What are the factors that importantly impact the development of the LPG market?

One of the factors in LPG market development is the world trend to clean energy development and carbon emission reduction. Various governments in regions are initiating policies and subsidy schemes to encourage household and industry transition from solid fuels and kerosene to LPG with less impact on the environment and higher burning efficiency. This trend is of particular importance for developing countries where the problem of providing clean cooking fuel is one of the important issues being addressed by governments.

Another important factor is the development of LPG's uses in both industry and the petrochemical sector. LPG is broadly consumed as fuel in producing chemicals, plastics, and synthetic substances. It has become one of the important parts of the downstream energy supply chain. In addition, demand for distributed and movable energy for remote and off-grid regions is also an important factor supporting market development. Technological advances and improved supply chain infrastructure and transportation will continue to be an important factor.

(A free sample of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes updated tables and figures.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insight

By Source

The LPG market can be divided into three major sources: refinery-based LPG, associated gas-based LPG and non-associated gas-based LPG. Among these, refinery-based LPG still has a larger share due to its stable production as a by-product of crude oil refining and the robust global refining network established. Associated gas-based LPG is anticipated to gain significant growth owing to increased crude oil production levels and more concerted efforts to monetize associated gas that is flared. Non-associated gas-based LPG is assuming increasing significance in regions with dedicated natural gas production, supported by enhanced gas processing capabilities and increasing upstream investments aimed at boosting clean fuel output and energy security.

By Product Type

In terms of product type, the market is bifurcated into propane, butane, and propane-butane mixtures. Propane captures a leading position in the market attributed to its wide application in home heating, cooking, industrial purposes, and autogas systems, particularly in the frigid areas requiring effective vaporization. Butane also enjoys widespread use as it is incorporated in portable equipment such as cigarette lighters, aerosol propellants, and commercial cooking. Propane-butane mixtures are seeing a surge in demand for their flexible use in varied climatic conditions and for end-use requirements, be it for domestic or commercial distribution systems.

By Distribution Channel

The LPG market has been classified based on distribution channel as cylinders/bottled LPG, bulk LPG and pipeline distribution. The cylinder or bottled LPG mode continues to hold a leading share in the market for both household and small commercial use, due to its easy mobility and accessibility. The demand for bulk LPG is on the rise in large commercial and industrial applications where a regular high-volume supply of the fuel is mandatory. The pipeline distribution is relatively less used, as it is predominantly operational in urban and industrial clusters of well-developed countries, and it is emerging as an economically efficient and continuous energy delivery channel due to increased investments in energy infrastructure and centralized distribution networks.

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By Application

The LPG market is segmented on the basis of application into residential cooking & heating, commercial use, industrial use, autogas, feedstock to petrochemical industry, power generation, agriculture, others, etc. The residential application sector still represents the largest share due to extensive penetration in households, primarily supported by various governments promoting the use of clean cooking fuel and encouraging a shift from traditional biomass and kerosene. The use of LPG in industrial applications is increasing owing to its wide application in the process heating, metalworking, and manufacturing sectors. The autogas sector is moving at a stable pace as countries are shifting toward the use of lower-emission fuels in the transportation sector, apart from gasoline and diesel. The use of LPG in the feedstock sector is also on an uptrend owing to the growing demand for downstream chemical products and industrial derivative applications.

By End-Use Industry

Segmentation based on end-use industry includes residential, commercial & hospitality, manufacturing & industrial, chemical & petrochemical, transportation, agriculture, energy & utilities, and others. Residential sector dominates due to vast use by a large section of the household consumers in cooking and heating; this trend is strongly evident in developing countries. The commercial & hospitality sector also marks significant consumption of LPG by establishments such as restaurants and hotels. Manufacturing and industrial applications primarily utilize LPG for process heating and for the general running of their operations.

The chemical and petrochemical sector represents a segment that exhibits the highest growth potential, owing to the high demand for its use as a raw material in numerous chemical processes. Transportation and agricultural sectors too witness a substantial increase in their consumption owing to stricter clean fuel policies and power requirements for applications at off-grid locations; energy & utilities are also on the rise due to the increased need for backup power and distributed generation.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Liquefied Petroleum Gas market forward?

What are the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role dokeyl players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Outlook

The market for LPG is projected to grow at a steady and consistent pace during the period ranging between 2026 and 2035. The growing demand for clean and energy-efficient fuels across residential, commercial, industrial and transportation sectors coupled with increased focus of governments on emissions reduction from the use of conventional solid fuels in households will result in enhanced market penetration particularly in the developing regions. In this regard, government support in terms of subsidies and fuel access initiatives for household consumption and promotion as a replacement of conventional cooking and heating fuel has proven instrumental.

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Browse the full “Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Size, Trends and Insights By Source (Refinery-Based LPG, Associated Gas-Based LPG, Non-Associated Gas-Based LPG), By Product Type (Propane, Butane, Propane-Butane Mixtures), By Distribution Channel (Cylinders/Bottled LPG, Bulk LPG, Pipeline Distribution), By Application (Residential Cooking & Heating, Commercial, Industrial, Autogas (Transportation Fuel), Petrochemical Feedstock, Power Generation, Agriculture, Others), By End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial & Hospitality, Manufacturing & Industrial, Chemical & Petrochemical, Transportation, Agriculture, Energy & Utilities, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/liquefied-petroleum-gas-market/

Regional Overview

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the LPG market during the forecast period, as urbanization and population growth continue to remain at a high level, with an increased shift towards clean cooking fuel. China, India, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea hold the majority of the regional share due to their robust government-led initiatives that promote the use of LPG in residential homes and other commercial facilities. Rising industrial activity and increasing demand for petrochemical products contribute significantly to the demand of LPG. Enhanced import infrastructure and widespread cylinder distribution networks in this region will ensure substantial contribution to the global market throughout the projection period.

North America is also expected to record healthy growth due to well-established LPG infrastructure and demand from industrial and petrochemical sectors along with residential usage in colder areas for heating applications. While the US and Canada make extensive use of LPG for domestic consumption and exports, they are integrating LPG more robustly into energy-diversified portfolios. Storage and logistical advancements will further increase the overall efficiency of the supply chain throughout the region.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 129 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 182.9 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 124.5 billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.92% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Source, Product Type, Distribution Channel, Application, End-Use Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

Saudi Aramco unveiled expansion plans for its Yanbu Gas Plant in Saudi Arabia in February 2025 aiming to ramp up LPG production capacity and bolster its worldwide supply capacity to cater to increasing demand from major markets like Asia-Pacific and Europe, make its exports competitive, and facilitate the expansion of downstream business as part of its energy diversification and Saudi Vision 2030 plans.

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List of the prominent players in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market:

Saudi Aramco

ExxonMobil Corporation

Shell plc

BP plc

TotalEnergies SE

Chevron Corporation

ConocoPhillips

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

MPLX LP

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)

Petredec Group

SHV Energy N.V.

Others

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market is segmented as follows:

By Source

Refinery-Based LPG

Associated Gas-Based LPG

Non-Associated Gas-Based LPG

By Product Type

Propane

Butane

Propane-Butane Mixtures

By Distribution Channel

Cylinders/Bottled LPG

Bulk LPG

Pipeline Distribution

By Application

Residential Cooking & Heating

Commercial

Industrial

Autogas (Transportation Fuel)

Petrochemical Feedstock

Power Generation

Agriculture

Others

By End-Use Industry

Residential

Commercial & Hospitality

Manufacturing & Industrial

Chemical & Petrochemical

Transportation

Agriculture

Energy & Utilities

Others

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the liquefied petroleum gas market, considering applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Liquefied Petroleum Gas market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Liquefied Petroleum Gas industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be the Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Report

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Liquefied Petroleum Gas market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Liquefied Petroleum Gas market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Liquefied Petroleum Gas market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas industry.

Managers in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Liquefied Petroleum Gas market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Liquefied Petroleum Gas products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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