New Jersey Air Filter Company Brookaire Brings Fortune 500 Supply Chain Capabilities to HVAC Contractors of Every Size

Fair Lawn, NJ, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A third-generation family-operated manufacturer based in Fair Lawn, NJ, is changing how contractors and facility managers across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and parts of the Midwest receive commercial air filters, with job-site delivery, real-time tracking, job tagging, and 48-hour custom filter production built for operations of any scale.

Most HVAC contractors know the routine. You win a job, you schedule the crew, and then someone drives to a supply house to pick up filters. That trip takes an hour. Sometimes two. The technician is off the clock for the customer and on the road for the supplier.



New Jersey Air Filter Company, Brookaire Job-Site Delivery

Brookaire, a commercial air filter manufacturer and distributor operating out of Fair Lawn, New Jersey, since 1974, built its business to end that routine. The company delivers air filters directly to job sites across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and parts of the Midwest, with a service operation that includes real-time delivery tracking, pre-shipment job tagging, and a customer portal originally associated with enterprise logistics providers, not air filter suppliers.

The result is a supply model where a two-person HVAC operation gets the same delivery infrastructure as a 200-person mechanical contractor, without minimum orders, without setup fees, and without waiting.

THE PROBLEM BROOKAIRE SET OUT TO SOLVE

The commercial HVAC industry runs on time. A technician who spends 90 minutes at a supply house is a technician who did not complete a scheduled job. Across a 10-person crew working multiple sites, that inefficiency adds up to thousands of dollars in lost billable hours each month.

The supply house model made sense before job-site delivery was operationally viable. Brookaire's founders, who started the business in 1974 and passed it to the next generation, watched that model hold the industry back. The answer was not a faster catalog. It was a delivery infrastructure built specifically for commercial contractors.

Today, Brookaire operates distribution centers in Fair Lawn, NJ, York, PA, and Lakeville, MN. From those three locations, the company reaches HVAC contractors and facility managers across New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, Minnesota, and Wisconsin with scheduled job-site delivery, same-day options, and weekend service.

"We are not just shipping air filters. We are giving contractors back billable hours. Every delivery we make to a job site directly is time a technician does not spend in a van driving to a supply house." -- Brookaire Operations Team

SCHEDULED JOB-SITE DELIVERY: AIR FILTERS WHERE THE WORK HAPPENS

The core of Brookaire's service model is its scheduled job-site delivery program. Contractors schedule delivery windows that align with their on-site work, and Brookaire delivers air filters directly to the address where the installation or maintenance is happening.

In Zone 1, which covers the New Jersey and New York City metro area, Brookaire offers a 30-minute delivery window, same-day delivery for orders placed by 11 AM, and weekend and after-hours service. For contractors working tight maintenance windows at hospitals, schools, or commercial towers, the 30-minute window removes the guesswork from scheduling.

The value compounds for larger operations. A mechanical contractor with 30 technicians working across 15 active sites in a given week does not need a logistics department or a large vehicle fleet to receive supplies. Brookaire absorbs that function. Technicians travel directly to job sites with their tools. The filters meet them there.

More information: brookaire.com/scheduled-job-site-delivery

JOB TAGGING: ENTERPRISE WAREHOUSE MANAGEMENT, FREE FOR EVERY ORDER

Contractors managing multiple active job sites face a version of the same problem on every delivery: a shipment arrives with dozens of boxes and someone has to sort them. Which filters go to the third-floor mechanical room? Which go to the loading dock? Which are for the building on Main Street versus the one on Oak Avenue?

Brookaire's job tagging service solves this before the truck leaves the warehouse. When a contractor places an order, they provide labeling instructions specifying how to organize the shipment, down to the building, floor, or room. Brookaire bundles and labels every box accordingly. Each carton shows the job name, shipping address, sales order number, carton ID, and a full contents list.

The service costs nothing. It is included on every order regardless of size. A contractor ordering 12 filters for a single location gets the same labeling capability as one ordering 400 filters across 20 sites.

This is the kind of logistics infrastructure that large commercial distributors have historically offered only to high-volume accounts. Brookaire extends it to every customer without a threshold.

More information: brookaire.com/Job-tagging

CUSTOM FILTER PRODUCTION IN 48 HOURS: NO MINIMUM, NO WAITING

Non-standard filter sizes are common in commercial HVAC. Older institutional buildings, specialized manufacturing environments, and healthcare facilities with custom-configured air handling units regularly require dimensions outside standard die-cut sizes. Historically, sourcing custom filters meant long lead times, high minimum orders, or both.

Brookaire manufactures custom pleated air filters in any size with a 48-hour production turnaround and no minimum order requirement. A facility manager who discovers a non-standard filter size on a Monday morning calls or emails Brookaire, provides the dimensions, and receives the filters by Wednesday.

The production runs from Brookaire's Northeast manufacturing facilities using 100 percent US-sourced materials. No overseas supply chain, no variable lead times based on import logistics, no quality inconsistency between production runs.

For contractors bidding on maintenance contracts that include older buildings, the 48-hour custom production capability removes a common pricing variable. The answer to a non-standard filter size is no longer a multi-week delay. It is a two-day turnaround.

More information: brookaire.com/custom-air-filters

REAL-TIME TRACKING AND A CUSTOMER PORTAL BUILT FOR MULTI-SITE OPERATIONS

Job-site delivery works better when the person coordinating the work knows exactly where the delivery is. Brookaire sends SMS and email tracking alerts from the moment an order is picked up to the moment proof of delivery is captured. A live map shows the driver's current location and real-time estimated arrival time.

For facility managers overseeing maintenance windows at hospitals, school districts, or commercial campuses, this level of visibility removes the need for follow-up calls to confirm delivery status. The information arrives automatically.

Brookaire's customer portal extends the service model to recurring filter programs. Users save filter lists by job site, reorder across all locations from a single login, and track all active deliveries in one place. The saved jobs feature is useful for contractors managing 10 or more active accounts where re-entering filter specifications each cycle creates unnecessary administrative work.

"The portal saves a huge amount of time. I manage accounts for 30 technicians. Keeping those filter lists organized used to take real effort. Now I reorder in a few clicks." -- Service Manager, Large Mechanical Contractor, Minnesota

WHY THE HVAC INDUSTRY NEEDS THIS MODEL NOW

Commercial demand for HVAC services is growing faster than the industry's capacity to serve it. The U.S. Department of Energy projects employment of heating, air-conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics must increase by 15 percent to meet growing demand. Contractors are managing more projects with the same or fewer technicians.

In that environment, operational efficiency is not optional. Every hour a technician spends on a supply run is an hour not billed to a customer. Every delivery mistake that requires a return trip costs double. Every non-standard filter size that takes three weeks to source delays a job.

Brookaire's model addresses each of these friction points. Job-site delivery eliminates the supply run. Job tagging eliminates on-site sorting errors. 48-hour custom production eliminates the sourcing delay. Real-time tracking eliminates the status call.

The company does not require a minimum order to access any of these services. A single-technician operation gets the same delivery infrastructure as a regional mechanical contractor. That is the core of what Brookaire offers: enterprise-level supply chain services scaled to work for every commercial HVAC operation, regardless of size.

Industries served: Healthcare and hospitals, pharmaceutical manufacturing, data centers, K-12 and higher education, commercial office buildings, food processing and manufacturing, hospitality, industrial and manufacturing.

States served: New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, Minnesota, Wisconsin.

ABOUT BROOKAIRE

Brookaire is a third-generation, family-operated manufacturer and distributor of commercial HVAC air filters headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Founded in 1974, the company operates distribution centers in Fair Lawn NJ, York PA, and Lakeville MN. Brookaire manufactures standard and custom pleated filters, HEPA filters, carbon pleated filters, bag and pocket filters, and the DeltaPleat premium filter line, all from 100 percent US-sourced materials. Services include scheduled job-site delivery, job tagging, real-time tracking, a customer portal for multi-site account management, 48-hour custom filter production, and filter disposal pickup.

Brookaire serves HVAC contractors and facility managers across healthcare, pharmaceutical, data center, education, commercial, food processing, hospitality, and industrial sectors.

For more information, visit brookaire.com or read our blog at airfilters.brookaire.com.

Media Contact

Lynne Laake

(973) 473-7527

E: lynne.laake@brookaire.com

LinkedIn Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/brookaire-company/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brookaire/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brookaire/

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