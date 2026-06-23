Fiserv Announces Pricing of Tender Offers for Any and All of its Outstanding 5.150% Senior Notes due 2027 and 4.400% Senior Notes due 2049

MILWAUKEE, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) (the “Company”), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced the pricing of its tender offers to purchase for cash (the “Offers”) any and all of its outstanding 5.150% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”) and 4.400% Senior Notes due 2049 (the “2049 Notes” and, together with the 2027 Notes, the “Notes”). The table below shows the applicable Reference Yield and Consideration for the Notes, calculated as of 2:00 p.m., New York City time, today, June 23, 2026, in accordance with the Offer to Purchase (as defined below).

Title of

Security CUSIP No. / ISIN

No. Aggregate

Principal Amount

Outstanding U.S.

Treasury

Reference

Security Reference

Yield Bloomberg

Reference

Page Fixed

Spread Consideration(1) 5.150% Senior Notes due 2027 337738 BJ6 / US337738BJ60

$750,000,000 4.000% UST due May 31, 2028 4.186%

FIT1 5 bps $1,005.65 4.400% Senior Notes due 2049 337738 AV0 / US337738AV08

$2,000,000,000

5.000% UST due May 15, 2046 4.959%

FIT1 108 bps $797.61

_______________

(1) This is the applicable consideration (the “Consideration”) that will be payable per $1,000 principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase, including through the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures (as defined below). The calculation of the Consideration uses a Settlement Date (as defined below) of June 26, 2026 and the applicable Par Call Date, which is February 15, 2027 for the 2027 Notes and January 1, 2049 for the 2049 Notes. The Consideration does not include Accrued Interest (as defined below), which will be paid on Notes accepted for purchase.

The Offers are being made solely pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated June 16, 2026 (the “Offer to Purchase”). Holders of Notes (“Holders”) are urged to carefully read the Offer to Purchase before making any decision with respect to the Offers. The Offers are not conditioned on any minimum amount of Notes being tendered. The Company may amend, extend or terminate either or both of the Offers in its sole discretion, subject to applicable law.

The Offers will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, today, June 23, 2026, unless extended or terminated by the Company (such time and date, as the same may be extended or terminated by the Company in its sole discretion, subject to applicable law, the “Expiration Date”). Tendered Notes may be withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Date by following the procedures in the Offer to Purchase, but may not thereafter be validly withdrawn, unless otherwise required by applicable law.

Holders of the Notes must validly tender and not validly withdraw their Notes, or submit the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery substantially in the form attached to the Offer to Purchase and comply with the related procedures specified in the Offer to Purchase (the “Guaranteed Delivery Procedures”), prior to the Expiration Date to be eligible to receive the Consideration. Accrued and unpaid interest (such interest as described below, the “Accrued Interest”) will be paid on all Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers, including Notes accepted pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures, from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the Settlement Date. The Company expects to pay the Consideration plus Accrued Interest for all Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase (including Notes tendered pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures) on June 26, 2026 unless extended. The date on which payment of the Consideration and Accrued Interest occurs is the “Settlement Date.”

The description of the Offers above is only a summary and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Offer to Purchase.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (“Citigroup”), J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (“J.P. Morgan”), TD Securities (USA) LLC (“TD Securities”) and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC (“Wells Fargo Securities”) are the lead dealer managers for the tender offers. Investors with questions regarding the tender offers may contact the lead dealer managers at the following telephone numbers: (i) Citigroup at (800) 558-3745 (toll-free) or (212) 723-6106 (collect), (ii) J.P. Morgan at (866) 834-4666 (toll-free) or (212) 834-3554 (collect), (iii) TD Securities at (866) 584-2096 (toll-free) or (212) 827-2842 (collect), and (iv) Wells Fargo Securities at (866) 309-6316 (toll-free) or (704) 410-4235 (collect). Global Bondholder Services Corporation is the tender and information agent for the tender offers and can be contacted at (855) 654-2014 (toll-free) (bankers and brokers can call collect at (212) 430-3774) or by email at contact@gbsc-usa.com.

None of the Company or its affiliates, their respective boards of directors, the lead dealer managers, the co-dealer managers, the tender and information agent, and the trustee with respect to any Notes is making any recommendation as to whether Holders should tender any Notes in response to the Offers, and neither the Company nor any such other person has authorized any person to make any such recommendation. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to tender any of their Notes, and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy, any security. No offer, solicitation or sale has been or will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Offers are only being made pursuant to the Offer to Purchase. Holders of the Notes are urged to carefully read the Offer to Purchase before making any decision with respect to the Offers.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, is a global leader uniting commerce and finance. The company powers sustained growth and innovation at scale for financial institutions and businesses worldwide across payments, account processing, digital banking, merchant acquiring, network services, e-commerce, and Clover®, the all-in-one business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of FORTUNE® America’s Most Innovative Companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those that express a plan, belief, expectation, estimation, anticipation, intent, contingency, future development, outlook, or similar expression, and can generally be identified as forward-looking because they include words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “could,” “should,” “confident,” “likely,” “plan,” or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors, both foreseen and unforeseen, could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. The factors that may affect our results include, among others, the following: general market conditions which might affect the Offers; our ability to compete effectively against new and existing competitors and to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; changes in customer demand for our products and services; the ability of our technology to keep pace with a rapidly evolving marketplace; our ability to successfully implement and achieve the expected benefits associated with our One Fiserv action plan; the success of our merchant alliances, some of which we do not control; the impact of a security breach or operational failure on our business, including disruptions caused by other participants in the global financial system; losses due to chargebacks, refunds or returns as a result of fraud or the failure of our vendors and merchants to satisfy their obligations; changes in local, regional, national and international economic or political conditions, including those resulting from heightened inflation, rising interest rates, taxes, trade policies and tariffs, a recession, bank failures, or international hostilities, and the impact they may have on us and our employees, clients, vendors, supply chain, operations and sales; our ability to use artificial intelligence to improve our products and services and enhance our operations; the effect of proposed and enacted legislative and regulatory actions affecting us or the financial services industry as a whole; our ability to comply with government regulations and applicable card association and network rules; the protection and validity of intellectual property rights; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; our ability to successfully identify, complete and integrate acquisitions, and to realize the anticipated benefits associated with the same; the impact of our growth strategies; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; adverse impacts from currency exchange rates or currency controls; changes in corporate tax and interest rates; and other factors identified in “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. You should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

For more information contact: Media Relations:

Stacy Davidson

Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

Fiserv, Inc.

stacy.davidson@fiserv.com

Investor Relations:

Walter Pritchard

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Fiserv, Inc.

walter.pritchard@fiserv.com





