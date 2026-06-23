Central 1 President and CEO Sheila Vokey Announces Retirement in September 2026; Permanent CEO Search Underway

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Central 1 Credit Union’s Board of Directors announced that President and CEO Sheila Vokey has informed them she will be retiring effective September 4th, 2026. The Board of Directors has initiated a comprehensive process to select a new permanent President and CEO.

"It has been a privilege to serve Central 1 and the broader credit union system," said Sheila Vokey, President and CEO of Central 1 on her upcoming retirement. "I’m proud of what our team has accomplished together, and I have every confidence in the talent and dedication of the people here. Central 1 is ready for what comes next."

Over the course of her five years as President & CEO, Ms. Vokey led Central 1 through a period of rapid modernization and transformation in the payments and credit union sector.

“On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Sheila for her many contributions to Central 1 and wish her the very best as she enters this next phase of her life,” said Shawn Neumann, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Building on Sheila’s work, Central 1 is well-positioned to grow, scale, and become a national leader in Canadian payments and treasury.”

Central 1 is at a pivotal moment in its evolution as an organization. With a strong foundation and deep partnerships across Canada's cooperative and financial services sector, the organization will continue to build on recent momentum and deliver for members and clients in the years ahead.

The Board's CEO Selection Committee, chaired by Shawn Neumann, has initiated a comprehensive process to select a new President and CEO, including retaining Massey Henry to conduct an executive search process.

About Central 1:

Central 1 cooperatively empowers credit unions and other financial institutions who deliver banking choice to Canadians. With assets of $9.2 billion as of March 31, 2026, Central 1 provides payments, clearing and settlement, and treasury services at scale to enable a thriving credit union system. We do this by collaborating with our clients, developing strategies, products, and services to support the financial well-being of their more than 5 million diverse customers in communities across Canada. For more information, visit www.central1.com.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release and announcement contain historical and forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be based on assumptions, uncertainties, and management’s best estimates of future events. Central 1 has based the forward-looking statements on current plans, information, data, estimates, expectations, and projections about, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, prospects, strategies and future events, and therefore undue reliance should not be placed on them. These include, without limitation, statements relating to our financial and non-financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals and priorities, including focus on capital and cost management, the economic, market and regulatory review and outlook for the Canadian economy and the provincial economies in which our member credit unions operate , the impacts of external events such as international conflicts, protests, natural disasters or pandemics, as well as statements that contain the words “may,” “will,” “intends” and “anticipates” and other similar words and expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. Securityholders are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Certain important assumptions by Central 1 in making forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, competitive conditions, economic conditions and regulatory considerations. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and the timing of such results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include economic risks, regulatory risks (including legislative and regulatory developments), risks and uncertainty from the impact of rising or falling interest rates, international conflicts, natural disasters or pandemics, geopolitical uncertainty, information technology and cyber risks, environmental and social risk (including climate change), digital disruption and innovation, reputation risk, competitive risk, privacy, data and third-party related risks, risks related to business and operations, risks relating to the transition of clients to alternative digital banking providers, and other risks detailed from time to time in Central 1’s periodic reports filed with securities regulators. Central 1 is subject to risks associated with evolving U.S. trade and tariff policies, inflationary pressures, interest rate volatility, and potential regulatory changes under the current U.S. administration. Shifts in tariff structures or global trade conditions may adversely affect our cost structure and overall operating environment. Given these risks, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Central 1 undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Contacts

Media:

Amanda LeNeve

AVP, Communications & Marketing

Central 1 Credit Union

E communications@central1.com

Investors:

Brent Clode

Chief Investment Officer

Central 1 Credit Union

T 905.282.8588 or 1.800.661.6813 ext. 8588

E bclode@central1.com