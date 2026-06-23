3 E Network Technology Group Limited Announces Initial Closing of US$2 Million Convertible Promissory Note Offering

HONG KONG, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 E Network Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: MASK) (the “Company” or “3e Network”), a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider with the inspiration to become a next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions provider, today announced the closing of offering of a convertible promissory note in the initial principal amount of $1,500,000 (the “Note”) convertible into Class A ordinary shares of the Company, par value $0.0025 per share (“Shares”), together with a Class A ordinary shares purchase warrant (“Warrant”) to purchase up to 468,978 Shares, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,380,000 as to the initial Closing.

The Note and the Warrant were offered in a private offering to an institutional investor (the “Investor”) pursuant to a Securities Purchase Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”). The Purchase Agreement provides for a subsequent closing of an additional $500,000 of principal amount of Note in exchange for an additional $460,000 of gross proceeds, to occur upon effectiveness of a resale registration statement for the Shares underlying the Note, subject to certain terms and conditions.

The Warrant is exercisable at an initial exercise price of $2.712 per share, subject to adjustments for share splits, share dividends, and similar transactions, and will expire on June 23, 2031 (five years from the date of issuance). During the continuance of an Event of Default under the Note, the Investor may elect to exercise the Warrant at an alternative exercise price equal to 80% of the VWAP for the trading day immediately preceding the date of exercise. The Warrant also provides for “cashless exercise” under certain circumstances where an effective registration statement is unavailable.

The Company and the Investor also entered into a Registration Rights Agreement, which stipulates that the Company will file a registration statement on Form F-3, or, if the Company is not then eligible to use Form F-3, on Form F-1, or any successor form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) within 15 business days upon the closing, which will cover the resale of Shares issuable upon conversion of the Note.

Boustead Securities, LLC acted as placement agent in connection with the offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About 3 E Network Technology Group Limited

3 E Network Technology Group Limited is a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider, committed to becoming a next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions provider. It upholds the industry consensus of “AI and energy symbiosis” and has excellent vision in the field of energy investment. The Company’s business comprises two main portfolios: the data center operation services portfolio and the software development portfolio. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://3emask.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

3 E Network Technology Group Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ird@3emask.com

https://3emask.com/