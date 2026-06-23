Redo Announces $81 Million Series B to Support Commerce Technology Expansion

Draper, UTAH, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redo, a commerce technology company that helps brands manage customer interactions across the post-purchase journey, announced today it has raised $81 million in Series B funding at a reported valuation of $1.25 billion. The round was led by Smash Capital, with participation from existing investors Pelion Venture Partners and Cervin Ventures.

The funding will support product development, artificial intelligence initiatives, and international expansion as Redo continues to build technology designed to help brands manage customer relationships across multiple commerce touchpoints.

Founded as a post-purchase platform focused on returns and exchanges, Redo has expanded its offerings to include order tracking, package protection, fulfillment support, customer service tools, marketing capabilities, and AI-powered commerce experiences. According to the company, more than 4,100 brands use Redo's platform, with more than 1,750 merchants utilizing multiple Redo offerings.

"When we started Redo, we thought we were solving returns. What we learned from thousands of brands is that returns were only one piece of a much larger challenge,” said Sterling Snow, Co-Founder and CEO of Redo. “Every merchant is fighting to own the relationship with their shoppers. This funding allows us to accelerate that mission and build the infrastructure brands need to create direct relationships with customers across every touchpoint."

Redo stated that a key area of investment will be the development of AI-driven commerce tools designed to support customer engagement throughout the shopping journey. According to Redo, one of its exchange-focused AI tools has demonstrated significantly higher retention rates than standard return workflows.

"The best technology companies earn the right to solve bigger problems,” says Paul Szurek of Smash Capital. “Redo started by building trust with merchants through post purchase experiences and has expanded into a much larger opportunity. As AI transforms commerce, brands will need infrastructure that helps them own and strengthen direct relationships with shoppers. We believe Redo is uniquely positioned to build that future."

Redo is currently developing technologies and agents to help brands navigate the future including:

Agentic shopping experiences tailored to each shopper on the site

A marketing agent to personalize each email & text for shopper conversion

A post purchase concierge for increased LTV

The company plans to continue investing in technologies intended to support personalized customer interactions, increase touchpoints, and improve operational efficiency for merchants as AI continues to change how shoppers interact with brands.

Redo has already deployed a portion of this capital through the acquisition of ReturnBear, a provider of international returns with fulfillment operations servicing more than 100 countries. The acquisition expands Redo's ability to help merchants streamline shopper experiences.

"It's really difficult for merchants who sell internationally to do returns at all,” said Aaron Evett, Chief Commerce Officer at Redo. “Our network allows customers to return products locally, where we can inspect, refurbish, re-fulfill, and reship inventory without forcing merchants to absorb unnecessary cross-border costs."

About Redo

Redo is a Draper, Utah-based technology company that helps direct-to-consumer brands consolidate tech stacks and fragmented tools. It has created an AI-powered ecommerce platform that helps sellers track and fulfill orders, process returns and exchanges, and manage marketing, all in a single system. The Redo platform optimizes operations, generating revenue through automation, improved experiences, and greater customer retention. Learn more at Redo.com

Press Inquiries

Kate Thayer

Kate@redo.com

269-716-8482

https://redo.com/