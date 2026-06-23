ULTIMA Officially Transitions to Its Proprietary Ultima Chain Network

LONDON, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ULTIMA proudly announces its full transition to Ultima Chain, its own proprietary blockchain network. This strategic move marks major milestone for the project, as it shifts from building on the Smart network to operating on infrastructure it fully owns, controls, and develops in line with its long-term roadmap.

Since its start, ULTIMA has grown steadily: expanding its community, launching products, and building out the infrastructure of a full ecosystem. As that ecosystem matured, the project needed a network built specifically for it — one it owns, controls, and can develop in line with its own roadmap. That is exactly what Ultima Chain provides.

This is why Ultima Chain is now the main and primary network for the ULTIMA coin.

How Ultima Started

The Smart network launched in 2023 and powered the project's first stage of growth. It gave ULTIMA a foundation to build on while the ecosystem and its products took shape.

As the project grew, it built out its own infrastructure — and in early 2025, ULTIMA moved to its own network, Ultima Chain. From that point forward, all development of the ULTIMA coin has been concentrated here.

This was a planned, logical step rather than a break from the past: what began on Smart grew into a standalone ecosystem with its own chain at its core. Ultima Chain is now the main and primary network for the ULTIMA coin.

Tokenomics

84% of the ULTIMA coins are ultimately in circulation.

All minted coins are stored in smart contracts and enter circulation on a fixed schedule. Daily distribution:

5.6 coins per day

168 coins per month (5.6 × 30)

0.17% of the total supply per month



Vesting schedule

0.17% per month

2.04% per year in 2026

Halving in 2027 → 1.02% (start of 2027)

Halving in 2027 → 0.51% (end of 2027)

This mechanism keeps the supply of ULTIMA coins growing smoothly and predictably, with the locked portion released in a controlled way — without a sudden flood into circulation.

This mechanism means the ULTIMA coins supply grows smoothly and predictably, while the locked portion is released in a controlled way — without a sudden flood into circulation.