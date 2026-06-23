'Possibilities' Premieres June 27, Reimagining Accessible Filmmaking Through Collaboration Between Blind, Low-Vision, and Sighted Creatives

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new documentary premiering June 27 is challenging traditional approaches to both disability representation and accessible filmmaking.

Possibilities, directed by Bill Sarine, will make its New York premiere in Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall before launching simultaneously on Apple TV, Prime Video, and additional streaming platforms worldwide. Developed in partnership with the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB), the film brings together blind, low-vision, and sighted creatives to explore the legacy of Helen Keller and the experiences of blind Americans today.

Beyond its subject matter, Possibilities is notable for its production approach. The feature-length documentary incorporates open audio description throughout the viewing experience and involved blind and low-vision contributors in key creative and production roles, including accessibility design, editorial collaboration, film scoring, sound development, and storytelling decisions.

Rather than treating accessibility as a feature added after production, the filmmakers sought to integrate accessibility into the creative process from the outset, creating a shared viewing experience designed for both blind and sighted audiences.

"One of our goals was to explore what becomes possible when accessibility is part of the storytelling process itself," said director Bill Sarine. "The collaboration between blind, low-vision, and sighted creatives challenged traditional assumptions about how films are made and who gets to participate in shaping the audience experience."

The project emerged from a collaboration with the American Foundation for the Blind and examines the continuing influence of Helen Keller through contemporary voices. While many audiences know Keller through her childhood story, Possibilities focuses on the broader legacy of advocacy, accessibility, and opportunity that continues to impact blind and low-vision communities today.

The film features artists, educators, entrepreneurs, advocates, accessibility experts, and cultural leaders whose experiences reflect changing conversations around representation, inclusion, and independence.

"Helen Keller's story is often reduced to a single moment in childhood," said Tony Stephens, producer of Possibilities and Assistant Vice President of Communications at the American Foundation for the Blind. "This film explores the decades that followed and asks how her work continues to influence accessibility, opportunity, and representation today."

The June 27 premiere in Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall carries additional historical significance. Keller herself spoke at Carnegie Hall and maintained a longstanding relationship with the Carnegie family. The premiere coincides with Keller's 146th birthday and takes place just days before America's 250th anniversary celebrations.

Industry professionals, journalists, and critics interested in the film's accessibility model, production process, and collaborative creative approach may request screeners, interviews, and additional production materials.

About American Foundation for the Blind

Founded in 1921, the American Foundation for the Blind creates equal opportunities and expands possibilities for people who are blind, deafblind, or have low vision through advocacy, thought leadership, and strategic partnerships. In addition to publishing the Journal of Visual Impairment & Blindness (JVIB), AFB is also the proud steward of the Helen Keller Archive, which is available on the AFB website at www.afb.org.

Topics Available for Coverage

• Accessibility as a creative tool rather than a post-production requirement

• Blind and low-vision participation in documentary production

• Open audio description and the future of accessible storytelling

• Representation, authorship, and disability in media

• Emerging approaches to inclusive filmmaking

Media Contact (not to be shared to the public, only the media)

Danielle Garnier

Garnier Public Relations

dgarnier@garnierpr.com

312-841-3500

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4aa238e9-b8e9-4f23-beb4-5e4694746cbc