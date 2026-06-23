Châtillon, France, June 23, 2026



DBV Technologies Announces Inclusion in the Euronext Tech Leaders Index

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT – CUSIP: 23306J309), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company has been included in the Euronext Tech Leaders index. Inclusion in the index went into effect on June 22, 2026.

The Euronext Tech Leaders index is part of Euronext's broader initiative to spotlight high-growth European companies across technology and adjacent sectors — including software, biotech, fintech, cleantech, and semiconductors — among institutional investors. With more than 100 companies listed across Euronext's European markets (Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo, and Paris), the index unites businesses recognized for their innovation, growth trajectory, and contribution to the European technology ecosystem.

“We are honored to be included in the Euronext Tech Leaders index and to be recognized alongside some of Europe's most innovative companies,” said Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, DBV Technologies. “We believe that this recognition reflects the strength of our science and the meaningful progress we have made advancing the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch as a potential novel treatment option for children living with peanut allergy and their families, if approved. We are energized by the opportunity that is in front of us, and excited for the heightened awareness of our company and our mission that inclusion in the Euronext Tech Leaders index confers.”

For more information about the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative: https://www.euronext.com/en/raise-capital/euronext-tech-leaders

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV Technologies is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary VIASKIN® Patch technology to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), the VIASKIN® Patch is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual’s underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin’s immune tolerizing properties. DBV Technologies is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company’s food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing five ordinary shares) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (DBVT – CUSIP: 23306J309).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding DBV’s admission to the Euronext Tech Leaders index, that went into effect post market on June 22, 2026, and the ability of any of DBV’s product candidates, if approved, to improve the lives of patients with food allergies. These forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. At this stage, the Company’s product candidates have not been authorized for sale in any country. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, and the Company’s ability to successfully execute on its budget discipline measures. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements in this press release can be found in DBV’s regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”), DBV’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in DBV’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 26, 2026, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026, and future filings and reports made with the AMF and SEC by DBV. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Press Release.

VIASKIN is a registered trademark of DBV Technologies.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Neely

DBV Technologies

Jonathan.neely@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact

Brett Whelan

DBV Technologies

Brett.whelan@dbv-technologies.com

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