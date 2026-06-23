Cal-Maine Foods Expands Board of Directors and Appoints Two Independent Directors

RIDGELAND, Miss., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALM), the largest egg company in the United States and a leading player in the egg-based food industry, today announced the appointment of Haley R. Fisackerly and Michael J. Highfield as independent members of its Board of Directors, effective June 23, 2026. Concurrently with these appointments, the Board was increased from eight to ten directors.

The appointment of Haley and Mike further strengthens the Board's collective expertise as the company expands its business, pursues new opportunities, and executes its long-term strategic objectives.

“Haley and Mike are accomplished leaders whose experience, judgment, and strategic perspectives will be tremendous assets to our Board and our shareholders,” said Dolph Baker, Board Chair of Cal-Maine Foods. “As Cal-Maine continues its evolution into a more diversified egg-based food company, their expertise in operations, infrastructure, economic development, finance, capital markets, and organizational leadership will help support our continued momentum and long-term value creation.”

Haley R. Fisackerly

Mr. Fisackerly brings more than three decades of leadership experience in utility operations, regulatory affairs, customer service, public policy, and economic development. Mr. Fisackerly currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Entergy Mississippi, LLC. Since assuming his current role in 2008, he has led significant operational, infrastructure, and economic development initiatives. He currently serves on the board of BankFirst Financial Services.

Michael J. Highfield, Ph.D., CFA, CTP, ChBP

Dr. Highfield brings more than two decades of experience in finance, banking, capital markets, governance, and executive leadership. He currently serves as the Provost and Executive Vice President of Mississippi Christian University, where he is responsible for academic strategy, institutional effectiveness, accreditation, and long-term planning. He previously served as Professor of Finance and Head of the Department of Finance and Economics at Mississippi State University and was recently named the next President and Chief Academic Officer of the Graduate School of Banking at LSU. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, Certified Treasury Professional (CTP), and Chartered Banking Professional (ChBP), with expertise in financial institutions, corporate finance, risk management, and investment oversight.

Mr. Fisackerly and Dr. Highfield will join the Board’s Compensation, Audit and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.

Following the appointment of Mr. Fisackerly and Dr. Highfield, the Board consists of ten directors, seven of whom are independent.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is the largest egg company in the United States and a leading player in the egg-based food industry. With a strong national footprint, Cal-Maine Foods provides nutritious, affordable, and sustainable protein to millions of households every day.

The company’s portfolio spans the full egg value ladder—from conventional to specialty, including cage-free, organic, brown, free-range, pasture-raised, and nutritionally enhanced—serving both retail and foodservice customers nationwide. Cal-Maine Foods also participates in the growing prepared foods sector, with offerings such as pre-cooked egg patties, omelets, folded and scrambled egg formats, hard-cooked eggs, pancakes, waffles, and specialty wraps. Its branded portfolio includes Eggland’s Best®, Land O’Lakes®, Farmhouse Eggs®, 4Grain®, Sunups®, Sunny Meadow®, MeadowCreek Foods®, Van’s Foods®, and Crepini®.

Headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Cal-Maine’s strategy combines scale, operational excellence, and financial discipline with a commitment to innovation and sustainability, to enable the company to deliver trusted nutrition, enduring partnerships, and long-term value for its stakeholders.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates and projections regarding our Company and our industry. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that are difficult to predict and may be beyond our control. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements include, among others, (i) the risk factors set forth the company’s SEC Filings (including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in Part II Item 1A of the company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K), (ii) the risks and hazards inherent in the shell egg, egg products, and prepared foods operations (including, as applicable, disease, pests, weather conditions, and potential for product recall), including but not limited to the current outbreak of HPAI affecting poultry in the U.S., Canada and other countries that was first detected in commercial flocks in the U.S. in February 2022 and that impacted our flocks in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2024 and again in March 2026, (iii) changes in the demand for and market prices of shell eggs and feed costs as well as increase in input costs for prepared foods, (iv) our ability to predict and meet demand for cage-free and other specialty eggs, (v) risks, changes, or obligations that could result from our recent or future acquisition of new flocks or businesses, such as our acquisition of Echo Lake Foods completed June 2, 2025, and risks or changes that may cause conditions to completing a pending acquisition not to be met, (vi) our ability to successfully integrate and manage recently acquired businesses like Echo Lake Foods and realize the expected benefits of such acquisitions, including synergies, cost savings, reduction in earnings volatility, margin expansion, financial returns, expanded customer relationships, or sales or growth opportunities, (vii) our ability to compete effectively with existing and new market entrants, retain existing customers, acquire new customers and grow our product mix including our prepared foods product offerings, (viii) the impacts of government, customer and consumer reactions to high market prices for eggs, including, without limitation, potential new or expanded government regulations (ix) potential impacts to our business as a result of our Company ceasing to be a “controlled company” under the rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market on April 14, 2025, (x) risks relating to potential changes in inflation, interest rates and trade and tariff policies, (xi) adverse results in pending litigation and other legal matters, and (xii) global instability, including as a result of geopolitical conflicts and uncertainties. The company’s SEC filings may be obtained from the SEC or the company’s website, www.calmainefoods.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because, while we believe the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Further, forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the respective dates thereof, or if no date is stated, as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Investors: ir@cmfoods.com

Media: media@cmfoods.com

Telephone: (601) 948-6813