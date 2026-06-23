Brown & Brown, Inc. included on the 2026 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance and Best Workplaces™ for Mental Health Lists in Canada

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer, and Julie Turpin, chief people officer, are pleased to announce that Brown & Brown, Inc. (“Brown & Brown”) and its team of companies in Canada have been named to the 2026 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance and Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness Lists.

“We are proud to be named on these prestigious lists in Canada. Being included reflects our efforts to prioritize teammate total health and well-being, especially in the mental health space,” said Turpin.

These lists are based on direct feedback from over 700,000 employees at Great Place to Work Certified™ companies in Canada. Brown & Brown’s inclusion on these lists indicates a high score from its teammates on the Trust Index survey and signifies Brown & Brown as a best workplace in Canada.

“This recognition speaks to who we are—it starts and ends with our people. We believe that when our teammates are supported, they do their best work. That means keeping things in balance and making sure health and family come first,” says Brown.

Earlier this year, Brown & Brown was named to the 2026 Best Workplaces™ in Canada and Best Workplace™ with Most Trusted Executive Team Lists. In addition, Brown & Brown was awarded the 2026 Platinum Level Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA) for the fourth year.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performing workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

About Brown & Brown Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of approximately 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to future results. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Brown & Brown’s current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown’s control. It is possible that Brown & Brown’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown’s financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

For more information:

Jenny Goco

Vice President of Public Relations & Communications

(386) 333-6066

jenny.goco@bbrown.com