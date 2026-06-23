INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Portillo’s Inc. - PTLO

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Portillo’s Inc. (“Portillo’s” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PTLO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Portillo’s and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On August 5, 2025, Portillo’s reported second quarter 2025 financial results. Although the Company maintained its target of 12 new restaurants and same-restaurant sales growth of 1% to 3%, Portillo’s reduced its fiscal 2025 revenue growth target and lowered its adjusted EBITDA growth expectations. Portillo’s also disclosed that same-restaurant sales increased only 0.7% during the quarter, while transactions declined 1.4%. Then, on September 10, 2025, Portillo’s announced a business update and strategic reset. Among other things, Portillo’s disclosed that it expected third quarter same-restaurant sales to decline between 2.0% and 2.5%. The Company also cut its fiscal 2025 unit-growth target from 12 new restaurants to 8 new restaurants, lowered its same-restaurant sales outlook from growth of 1% to 3% to a decline of 1% to 1.5%, reduced its restaurant-level adjusted EBITDA margin target, and lowered its adjusted EBITDA outlook.

On this news, Portillo’s stock price fell $0.37 per share, or 5.67%, to close at $6.15 per share on September 10, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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