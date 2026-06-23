Small-Cap Investor Steven Bayern & Bays Acquisition Consulting Report 10% Beneficial Ownership in MMA Sports League Xtreme One Entertainment ($XONI)

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bays Acquisition Consulting LLC, the investment and equity consulting arm of Wall Street veteran Steven Bayern, disclosed beneficial ownership of 10% of the outstanding common stock of live sports and media company Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCQB: XONI) as of May 31, 2026.

Xtreme One is a leading innovator in live sports and entertainment and the parent company of Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC). Xtreme One has also disclosed it is expanding into 7-on-7 and flag football and exploring other projects to leverage its IP, media rights, and global fan base.

Disclaimer: The Bayern group is voluntarily disclosing its beneficial ownership in lieu of a Form 3 filing (Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities) as Xtreme One Entertainment is not a full SEC filer and Insiders are not required to report 10% beneficial ownership positions. This disclosure is not a formal filing nor is it intended to compel the Company to become a fully reporting company. Furthermore, Bays Acquisition Consulting LLC holds shares for its own account and may, in its sole discretion, trade shares in the Issuer or any other Issuer without further disclosures, except as required by securities regulations.

About Bays Acquisition Consulting

Bays is a private investment and equity advisory firm founded by Wall Street veteran Steven Bayern focused on identifying and investing in undervalued, undiscovered and emerging growth public companies. A native of Long Island, Bayern spent 50 years on Wall Street, including founding multiple NYSE and NASDAQ-member broker dealers where he led numerous IPOs, follow-on offerings and uplistings. Bayern has served on nearly a dozen public company Boards, with a specialty in small-cap stocks spanning biotech, consumer and media brands, manufacturing, medical devices and technology.

Contacts:

Ron Holzer, Principal

Bays Acquisition Consulting

Ron@HolzerFP.com