UPDATE -- Dataprana acquires 92 MW in Houston-metro for planned AI development

HOUSTON, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As demand for AI infrastructure continues to outpace available power, Dataprana (“Dataprana” or “the Company”) announced that it has secured two sites in the Houston-metro area, with a combined capacity of 92 megawatts (MW). Both parcels are expected to be energized within 12 months, creating an ideal opportunity for operators seeking near-term deployment.

The two sites – 45 MW and 47 MW, respectively – are greenfield parcels energized by nearby operational substations. Both parcels are suitable for small to mid-scale AI data center builds and other high-performance computing (HPC) use cases.

Sub-75 MW capacity on both sites exempts them from lengthy large-load interconnection studies that routinely delay larger projects. This is a critical advantage for developers and end users prioritizing speed-to-market.

Phase I energization is targeted for Q2 2026 on the 45 MW parcel and Q1 2027 on the 47 MW parcel, with full energization on both sites by mid to late 2027.

Power-first approach

Each parcel is strategically selected to prioritize rapid energization. Key features include:

Strategic location: Located in Texas within the Houston-metro area.

Located in Texas within the Houston-metro area. Streamlined interconnection : Capacity below 75 MW does not require ERCOT's large load studies, enabling faster energization timelines.

: Capacity below 75 MW does not require ERCOT's large load studies, enabling faster energization timelines. Supporting infrastructure: Both parcels feature fiber and natural gas access, making them favorable for data center use cases.



From greenfield to AI data center, delivered at speed

Dataprana specializes in site origination, energization, and development for small to mid-scale projects in the US. The Company's current pipeline exceeds 600 MW across multiple parcels in various stages of energization.

By prioritizing distribution-level energized parcels and pre-fabricated infrastructure, Dataprana enables AI-ready developments to come online in 12-18 months, compared to large capacity development cycles which can take 5+ years. This approach also supports clustered deployment across key regions, allowing operators to scale regional capacity by distributing workloads across multiple smaller data centers.

Supporting this model is Prana Energy, the Company’s dedicated land and power division, which facilitates site selection, energization, and permitting to fast track project delivery.

The result is a vertically integrated platform — spanning power, land, and infrastructure — purpose-built to bring compute capacity online where and when the market needs it.

Dataprana currently maintains a growing energized site pipeline and is actively partnering with developers and end users in need of a reliable solution for their next project.

“Today, AI infrastructure is mainly constrained by readily available power more than anything else,” said Igor Kovalyshkin, CEO at Prana Energy. “Our specialized approach is aimed at solving for this bottleneck by identifying, securing, and energizing sites that can deliver projects in under 2 years, giving our partners access to capacity on timelines traditional developers and hyperscale projects simply can’t.”

About Dataprana

Dataprana is a US developer and operator of high-performance computing (HPC) and AI data centers, specializing in pre-fabricated, mid-scale facilities that bring compute capacity online on accelerated timelines. The Company draws on integrated expertise in power infrastructure, data center build outs, and facility management to deliver scalable compute solutions that support the rapidly growing demands of AI, cloud, and HPC workloads.

Contact:

Kristina Karupovic

kk@dataprana.io