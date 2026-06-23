Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Datavault AI Inc. on Behalf of Datavault Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in Datavault and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening?

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Datavault AI Inc. (“Datavault” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:DVLT) on behalf of Datavault stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Datavault has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



What are the Investigation Details?

On October 31, 2025, Wolfpack Research published a short report concerning Datavault AI Inc. The report alleged, among other things, that Datavault was a "stock promotion" that relied on misleading press releases and "empty claims" concerning artificial intelligence, quantum computing, Web 3.0, and data monetization.



Wolfpack further alleged that Datavault's press releases were filled with promotional buzzwords that did not reflect the Company's actual business operations. The report also questioned the activity on the Company's blockchain marketplace, alleging that Datavault's platform had virtually no trading activity. In addition, Wolfpack raised concerns regarding Datavault's leadership and affiliations, including alleged connections involving a convicted felon.



Following publication of the Wolfpack report, Datavault's stock price declined.



What are my Next Steps?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Datavault shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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